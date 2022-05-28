ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Olivia Rodrigo Plays Final U.S. Tour Stop at SF's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Cover picture for the articleThe 19-year-old singer-songwriter—who, since releasing her debut album Sour in May of 2021, has become the reigning star of the Gen Z era—played her impressive discography in front of a sold-out crowd Friday night in San Francisco, cementing her place in pop culture stardom and the ability for commanding a...

CBS San Francisco

Twin Peaks SF Pride pink triangle will feature daytime sparkle this year

SAN FRANCISCO – This year's pink triangle installation on San Francisco's Twin Peaks will sparkle both day and night with the addition of more than 1 1/2 miles of sparkling streamers, organizers said.The lighting of the acre-sized triangle to kick off Pride Month is set for Wednesday evening.The pink triangle project was started in 1996 by Patrick Carney, who worked with volunteers to create the pink canvas triangle over Pride weekend. In 2020, the arts nonprofit Illuminate partnered with Carney to light the triangle with 2,700 pink LED lights, and in 2021 Illuminate extended the triangle's run to all of...
KTVU FOX 2

Music lovers can reserve free concert tickets at Stern Grove

SAN FRANCISCO - Music lovers on Tuesday can begin reserving tickets for the free concerts in San Francisco's Stern Grove. The tickets have always been free, but because of water damage to the grove last year, the number of fans who will be admitted will be fewer than usual. The...
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
sftravel.com

The Guide to San Francisco’s Michelin-Starred Restaurants

San Francisco is such a hotbed of culinary talent that it can be a challenge figuring out where to enjoy the few meals you have here during your stay. Making that decision even tougher? Our wealth of Michelin-starred restaurants. Yes, San Francisco and the Bay Area have an enviable collection of one-, two-, and three-star honorees—more so than any other destination in the Americas. But don't feel overwhelmed. We've created this quick and easy guide to San Francisco's best so you can decide where to indulge.
CBS San Francisco

Mission lowriders a highlight of San Francisco's returning Carnaval Parade

SAN FRANCISCO -- This Sunday, the Carnaval Grand Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco's Mission, including a procession of lowriders that is always a highlight.40 years ago, Roberto Hernandez was engaged in what was considered at the time criminal activity: He was riding low and slow on the streets of San Francisco."I was arrested 113 times during that period," Hernandez said. The experience inspired him to form the Lowrider Council of San Francisco to fight police crackdowns on lowriders which he saw as being excessive and motivated by racial bias."Here in the Mission, we were not white; we were...
CBS San Francisco

Carnaval takes over San Francisco's Mission District with return of parade

SAN FRANCISCO – With dancers wearing two-foot-tall headdresses exploding with red and gold feathers as they move to pounding percussion, the Carnaval Parade brings its celebration of Brazilian, Caribbean, Mexican Aztec, African and a panoply of other cultures in San Francisco's Mission District.The 44th Annual Carnaval San Francisco Grand Parade and Festival took to the streets Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets with a procession of 160 colorful lowriders, many rolling on three wheels or bouncing down the street on their hydraulics....
Silicon Valley

Elite San Jose private school faces a public challenge — housing

The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
