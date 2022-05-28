NY’s First-Ever Vocal Ensemble Performance, June 12ew York Voices Making Charm City Debut at Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society

Every one of us who calls Baltimore home, engages in enterprise here, or choses to visit has a why. A reason that motivates him to raise a family, her to grow a business and connects them to our heritage. A reason that, despite the naysayers, compels you to keep pushing. Well, it’s the charm for me — and the heart of that charm is in Downtown Baltimore. Before you jump to take potshots at my statement, I want to clarify that its not to take away from any neighborhood. As a homegrown east side girl, I had two hoods, and one included Downtown. During my years at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, we could not wait for the bell to ring so that we could catch the bus Downtown to take pictures on Clay Street, grab a show at the Baltimore Arena or stop by The Fudgery to see talent in action. That was my high school memory of Downtown. Nearly 30 years later, it means so much more. It’s the most transit connected area of the city, it’s the most diverse, and it holds the greatest concentrations of arts, culture, business, sports and entertainment. It’s the hub. It’s the heart, not just of the city, but of our state as well.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO