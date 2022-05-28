Hibbing Police Dept. Planning Volunteer Trip to Help Kabetogama Flooding Victims

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Koochiching County say there are road closures and temporary evacuations in place amid rising flood water levels. On Friday, officials said County Road 135 and Town Road 225 near International Falls are closed. While officials say all residents should be prepared to evacuate, the evacuation is voluntary at this time. A temporary evacuation point has been put in place at the Backus Community Center, located at 900 5th Street in International Falls. From there, residents will be directed to sheltering. Those who have questions regarding sheltering are asked to call Public Health and Human Services at 218-283-7070. The county sheriff’s office has been posting updates on sandbagging efforts, saying crews have been working 10- to 12-hour days at Kerry Park since May 12. Volunteers, including high school students and staff, have also helped with sandbagging efforts. “We know that everyone wants to see the effects of the flood. But please try and refrain from driving down the county roads out by the lake. There is already extra traffic from trucks with loads of sandbags and volunteers that are helping laying them at the properties,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

4 DAYS AGO