Hibbing, MN

Hibbing Police Dept. Planning Volunteer Trip to Help Kabetogama Flooding Victims

By Arman Rahman
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIBBING, Minn.- Officials with the Hibbing Police Department plan to take a volunteer team Thursday to the Kabetogama area, as the floodwaters continue to claim more homes. According to the National Weather Service, the...

www.fox21online.com

