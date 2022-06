CASS COUNTY, Minn. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported 3 separate ATV crashes that occurred over Memorial Day weekend, all resulting in serious injuries. On Saturday, May 28, at 10:09 a.m., a 15 year old male was driving an ATV in rural Boy River, MN. He lost control and struck into nearby trees. The juvenile male was wearing a helmet and it appeared speed was not a factor, according to a report. He was taken via helicopter to the Twin Cities area for serious injuries.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO