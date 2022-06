Is there anything quite as enthralling as hot air balloons? Every year, on the third weekend in September, the Alamogordo Center of Commerce hosts the most spectacular airlift in southern New Mexico. Colorful balloons rise up into the air from White Sands National Park, while in town the Red Dirt Music Festival and family-friendly activities draw locals and visitors by the thousands for a two-day celebration like no other. The White Sands Balloon and Music Festival will take to the skies on September 16 – 18, 2022.

