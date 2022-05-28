Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 28, 2022

Netflix fans have had more than a few reasons to be excited, content-wise, as of late. The streamer has delivered new hit movies like Rebel Wilson’s high school comedy Senior Year and new seasons of shows like Grace and Frankie and Ozark ( both of which are ending in 2022 ). But now, we’re witnessing the return of the king, as the streamer’s premier title, Stranger Things , has returned for the first half of its fourth-season run. The beloved sci-horror series already made its way to the trending list on May 27, but it’s already seen a change in its standing. And that’s only one of the major shifts to occur since yesterday. So let’s take a look at what’s popping in the realms of movies and TV:

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 28, 2022

Jackass 4.5. , dubbed a “masterpiece” by Steve-O has lost the #1 spot and has dropped to fourth, and taking its position at the top is none other than Top Gun (which sat at fourth yesterday). Of course, this is surely due to the fact that the long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick , soared into theaters ( in record-breaking fashion ) this weekend. I’m sure veteran fans and newcomers alike want to brush up on the franchise before heading to their local cinema to see the follow-up. Flying right behind Tom Cruise’s 1986 classic is A Perfect Pairing , which remains at #2. Senior Year , one of many things you can watch if you like Rebel Wilson , is also steady at the third spot as is Julia Roberts’ Ben is Back in fifth.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (which has remained on the trending list amid Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battle) is also still in sixth place. Following it is Toscana , which has moved up one spot. Meanwhile, My Little Pony: Make Your Mark has leapfrogged two slots to #8. In ninth is the chilling true crime documentary Our Father , falling from seventh, and rounding out the list is F*ck Love Too , which dropped one spot.

1. Top Gun

2. A Perfect Pairing

3. Senior Year

4. Jackass 4.5

5. Ben is Back

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

7. Toscana

8. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

9. Our Father

10. F*ck Love Too

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 28, 2022

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Stranger Things is #1 on Netflix’s TV trending list, having risen from fourth place. One could argue that the anticipation surrounding the new season and the strong reviews from critics are major contributors to its success. With that, the series has dethroned new series The Lincoln Lawyer , which now sits in second place. In third is Wrong Side of the Tracks , which has moved up one. Ozark is now in fourth, after having been pushed back one spot. And animated hit The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib is sitting pretty in fifth, after having moved up one spot in the rankings.

The Circle has shifted down a peg, from fifth to sixth, while Love on the Spectrum: US continues to sit in seventh place. Cocomelon is also still trending and has managed to rise from the tenth slot to eighth. #9 is occupied by My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman , which dropped fresh episodes featuring intimate chats with Ryan Reynolds , Will Smith and others. Finally, Who Killled Sara? takes tenth place, having dropped one spot.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Lincoln Lawyer

3. Wrong Side of the Tracks

4. Ozark

5. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

6. The Circle

7. Love on the Spectrum: US

8. Cocomelon

9. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

10. Who Killed Sara?

When it comes to TV, I’m expecting Stranger Things to occupy the top position for some time, and it’s likely to have another stretch of dominance when the second half of the season hits in July. I’m curious to see what show manages to knock it off the mountaintop as well as what manages to top Jackass 4.5 . If you’re eager to check out all of these offerings and more, be sure to grab yourself a Netflix subscription .

