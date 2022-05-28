ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Dawson Springs has been awarded...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Construction closure in Calloway County

Construction on the new U.S. 641 corridor, between Murray and Hazel, in southern Calloway County will require a section of road to be closed for up to two weeks. Construction crews will close a section of Phillips Drive, Tuesday, where it crosses the new 641. That section, as well as the intersection, will be rebuilt as part of the project.
14news.com

Confederate statue removed from base in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After years of debate, the statue of a confederate soldier on the Daviess Co. Courthouse lawn has been moved. Tuesday, it was moved from its base. 14 News was told it was taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center. In 2020, the Fiscal Court voted to...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County accepting applications starting Wednesday

In western Kentucky, officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County say they'll be accepting new applicants soon. Starting Wednesday, June 1, the organizations says it will start taking applications for potential habitat homeowners. After starting Wednesday, applications will be accepted through June 27. Habitat officials say tat potential applicant...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dawson Springs, KY
Government
City
Dawson Springs, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Appeal filed for Confederate statue in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy confirms to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal a judge’s ruling concerning the Confederate statue in Daviess County. The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is appealing the recent ruling that the Confederate monument on the Daviess County […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KFVS12

Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fallen Muhlenberg County veteran honored in Frankfort

(WEHT) – On this Memorial Day, the Kentucky National Guard honored those who lost their lives in service to our country. Thirteen names were added to the Kentucky National Guard memorial in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear spoke to honor the fallen veterans. “We’re here today to honor those Kentuckians who service in defense of the […]
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Wfie#Urban Construction
14news.com

Henderson community gathers in Central Park for Memorial Day ceremony

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson community members gathered at Central Park on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony was held on the park’s lawn that was covered in crosses to honor fallen service men and women. The event included patriotic tunes performed by...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson Co. church announces Community Summer Kickoff

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Investigation opened after Owensboro theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they are hoping to identify a woman involved in a recent theft. The department posted on social media Tuesday morning asking the public for any information on the person of interest. From the photos taken, it appears the theft happened in a retail store. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wpsdlocal6.com

Single-vehicle crash in McCracken County claims Paducah woman's life

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Farley area of McCracken County, the sheriff's office says. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a white 1998 Ford Mustang speeding on Estes Lane around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The deputy was preparing to enable his vehicle's lights and sirens to pull the Mustang over when the sheriff's office says the car accelerated further and turned onto Meacham Lane. The car sped northbound on Meacham Lane, and the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection with Alpha Drive.
WBKR

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
wevv.com

City of Henderson hosting free Father's Day Breakfast

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

New resources in Hopkins Co. helping people find baby formula at nearby stores

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Baby formula shelves across the Tri-State are still showing signs of a shortage, but in Hopkins County some stores are seeing a bit of relief. The Hopkins County Health Department is compiling a list each day of what brands of formula are available at different stores around the county, hoping it can help with the endless searching.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. Plus, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office is implementing some new upgrades. The Sheriff says it will ultimately make the office and community a safer place. Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile marker. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports indicate a truck loaded with manure spilled part of a load. A group of motorcyclists hit the slick spot created by the spill and crashed.
LYON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Person jumped from the Natcher Bridge

MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
MACEO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy