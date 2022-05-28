City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

Construction on the new U.S. 641 corridor, between Murray and Hazel, in southern Calloway County will require a section of road to be closed for up to two weeks. Construction crews will close a section of Phillips Drive, Tuesday, where it crosses the new 641. That section, as well as the intersection, will be rebuilt as part of the project.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After years of debate, the statue of a confederate soldier on the Daviess Co. Courthouse lawn has been moved. Tuesday, it was moved from its base. 14 News was told it was taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center. In 2020, the Fiscal Court voted to...
In western Kentucky, officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County say they'll be accepting new applicants soon. Starting Wednesday, June 1, the organizations says it will start taking applications for potential habitat homeowners. After starting Wednesday, applications will be accepted through June 27. Habitat officials say tat potential applicant...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — A park in Kentucky issued an advisory to parkgoers after there was a possible alligator sighting. The possible sighting was reported in the pond at Mike Miller Park in Marshall County, Kentucky. Park staff, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy confirms to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal a judge’s ruling concerning the Confederate statue in Daviess County. The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is appealing the recent ruling that the Confederate monument on the Daviess County […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
(WEHT) – On this Memorial Day, the Kentucky National Guard honored those who lost their lives in service to our country. Thirteen names were added to the Kentucky National Guard memorial in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear spoke to honor the fallen veterans. “We’re here today to honor those Kentuckians who service in defense of the […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson community members gathered at Central Park on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony was held on the park’s lawn that was covered in crosses to honor fallen service men and women. The event included patriotic tunes performed by...
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they are hoping to identify a woman involved in a recent theft. The department posted on social media Tuesday morning asking the public for any information on the person of interest. From the photos taken, it appears the theft happened in a retail store. […]
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County, Kentucky, Health Department is posting lists on their Facebook page of stores with baby formula and what they have in stock. There was a post on Friday, and now an updated list Tuesday.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Farley area of McCracken County, the sheriff's office says. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a white 1998 Ford Mustang speeding on Estes Lane around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The deputy was preparing to enable his vehicle's lights and sirens to pull the Mustang over when the sheriff's office says the car accelerated further and turned onto Meacham Lane. The car sped northbound on Meacham Lane, and the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection with Alpha Drive.
For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Baby formula shelves across the Tri-State are still showing signs of a shortage, but in Hopkins County some stores are seeing a bit of relief. The Hopkins County Health Department is compiling a list each day of what brands of formula are available at different stores around the county, hoping it can help with the endless searching.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. Plus, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office is implementing some new upgrades. The Sheriff says it will ultimately make the office and community a safer place. Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile marker. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports indicate a truck loaded with manure spilled part of a load. A group of motorcyclists hit the slick spot created by the spill and crashed.
MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
