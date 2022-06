Nazareth Area Middle School students took to the turf on Tuesday to raise money for charity and give props to emergency responders. The annual powder puff football game raised money to send two children to Walt Disney World through the Dream Come True charity. The game was the eighth installment of what’s become a tradition at the middle school. It’s raised $45,000 since its initial organization under the leadership of social studies teacher David Lutte.

NAZARETH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO