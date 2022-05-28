ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

What Held Up Traffic Friday Night in New Paltz, NY

By Paty Quyn
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 3 days ago
We are all ready for a bit of extra traffic this weekend. Holiday weekends in the Hudson Valley tend to bring a bit more traffic than usual. We already have parts of the area that get snarled on a regular basis. Route 299 in New Paltz is notorious for being backed...

