What Held Up Traffic Friday Night in New Paltz, NY
By Paty Quyn
101.5 WPDH
3 days ago
We are all ready for a bit of extra traffic this weekend. Holiday weekends in the Hudson Valley tend to bring a bit more traffic than usual. We already have parts of the area that get snarled on a regular basis. Route 299 in New Paltz is notorious for being backed...
Do you wear hats? I am not talking about a baseball cap or a winter knit hat, but what about a bowler? A fedora? A Fascinator? Are these just things that 'old British actors wear in movies or women wear to the royal weddings or the Kentucky Derby?. No, these...
In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
With all of the new businesses that have blossomed in the Hudson Valley, there's now so much to choose from. However, each establishment has its own "vibe" to it. From the owners and staff to the ambiance and setting and most importantly, the food, they are all unique. In addition...
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places across the Hudson Valley where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check...
A lucky Orange County won $3 million thanks to the New York Lottery. Three similar top prizes remain. On Friday, the New York Lottery confirmed Mark and Theresa Stewart of Circleville each claimed their half of a $3 million top prize on the New York Lottery’s Electric 10X scratch-off game.
One local family encountered a big and unpleasant shock right in their Dutchess County home. One of my biggest fears is snakes and I'm always terrified I'm going to see one roaming around. It's expected that you'll see them outside, but having to deal with them in your own home is another story. I came across a Facebook post that shared one family's frightening experience with a snake and I still have the creeps from it.
A Dutchess County man who was once charged for promoting a large Donald Trump rally in the Hudson Valley is now accused of killing a mother in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, police released more information about a murder in the Town of Wappinger. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New...
A man wanted in Albany County is accused of stealing a car from Ulster County and a package from outside an Ulster County home. On Friday, May 27, the Saugerties Police Department investigated a report of a larceny of a package from the front porch of a home on Ulster Avenue in the Village of Saugerties. 40-year-old Daniel M. Brisson of Cohoes was seen on a Ring Camera removing the package from the front porch of the residence, police say.
I almost drove off the road. My lane-assist in my car actually started beeping as I drifted onto the shoulder while I gawked at what I saw across the road: the biggest, grandest, and most unbelievable mansion I had ever seen in person had just popped out of nowhere. Mansion...
Most of the towns and villages in the Hudson Valley have undergone significant changes over the years and one place that's seen a lot of change is the village of Monticello, New York. Many years ago Monticello was the number one summer vacation destination for many New York City residents. Many families would head to Monticello every year to go camping or to stay at one of the many smaller family resort locations that the area had available.
Newburgh, New York has a reputation of being dangerous and having a high rate of crime. Are the rumors true?. Sadly, yes. The odds of the horror stories you hear about Newburgh being true are very high. At the moment Newburgh is one of the violent cities in America and has been for a while. There's no escaping that fact.
In the Hudson Valley we have beautiful nature, passionate communities, and hopefully, a sense of humor. A new sketch from the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live has many residents wondering if they were the butt of the joke. Is This Sketch About New Paltz, NY?. In a recent...
You're already brave for clicking on this link. I chose to write about this and I already have the creeps. But that's the point! By the end of this article you will hopefully be armed with enough knowledge to keep one of the most hair-raising insects out of your home.
We've all heard the nickname, but what does it really mean? On countless occasions, I have heard people refer to Poughkeepsie as 'Queen City' and it's always made me wonder, why? I know the Hudson Valley is full of history, but what has made this special nickname stick and are there more out there?
A Hudson Valley teenager has been arrested after police say he attacked a student in the cafeteria. The incident occurred at lunchtime on Tuesday. Police say 18-year-old Erick Castro approached a student dining in the cafeteria and struck him in the head with a glass bottle. Haverstraw Police responded to...
A woman was fatally stabbed in a Town of Wappinger home. The suspect was later arrested in Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, around 5:40 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries.
It feels like I’m writing the same article over and over again. The Title is “Popular ‘fill in the town’ Restaurant Serves its Last Meal”. Or something to that effect. So, the other day I was looking at one of my favorite foodie groups on Facebook and I noticed a reference to what I know was a well liked restaurant getting ready to close for good. What? Not again.
This video is making me want to run down to New Paltz immediately and get one of these burgers. Have you been to this place yet? One of the biggest food reviewers on the internet loves it. We all know that Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports has the Monopoly on...
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a park in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 31 in the area of King Street Park.Police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 reporting the shots fired …
