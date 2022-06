Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson definitely wants to collect a few sacks at the NFL level, and there is one specific quarterback he would love to take down. Hutchinson spoke to Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan at the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere and was asked if there was a specific quarterback he wanted to sack. Hutchinson cited Tom Brady, and that he would relish the opportunity to “smack” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO