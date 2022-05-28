ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYPD: 18-year-old Jewish man punched in Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpHEU_0ftgfSOA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORGXY_0ftgfSOA00
NYPD searching for suspect in attack on Jewish man in Manhattan 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan as a hate crime .

Investigators say an image shows the man who first threatened and then punched an 18-year-old dressed in traditional Jewish clothing.

The incident happened Thursday evening on Park Avenue near East 60th Street.

The victim was not seriously injured.

No arrests have been made.

