Sioux Falls, SD

Be aware and prepared for severe weather this weekend

By Julia Kaye
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Severe weather remains possible this weekend. The best chance on Sunday is mid to...

Share your storm reports with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is asking the public to share their weekend storm reports from rural parts of their coverage area. If you or someone you know observed large hail or wind damage during storms on late Sunday night, send your information to the weather service on Twitter or Facebook.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls extends deadline for storm debris cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is continuing to clean up debris from the holiday weekend storms. Be on the lookout for hazards such as hanging debris and downed power lines. You can also call 211 if you would like to request help from volunteers for debris around your home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cleans up after early morning storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls woke up to damage from storms that rumbled-through early Monday morning. The early morning thunderstorms in eastern South Dakota brought damaging winds, causing some significant damage in parts of Sioux Falls. Hidden Paradise Kennels over by the State Penitentiary saw...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Tornado sirens did go off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Another storm in the Sioux Falls area has caused more damage, this time the tornado sirens did go off. Emergency Manager for the City of Sioux Falls Regan Smith told Kelo.com News, that there was a tornado warning issued for the extreme eastern side of the city and that triggered the siren system to sound, he wasn’t aware of a tornado in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Beaver Valley Lutheran damaged by severe weather

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A church east of Brandon sustained damage after a powerful storm passed through the region. Beaver Valley Lutheran sustained damage after severe weather swept through the region early Monday morning. Authorities say the Fellowship Halls is condemned. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All...
BRANDON, SD
kelo.com

Hail this morning, more severe weather potential later today and on Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Severe thunderstorms brought up to golf ball sized hail to parts of the area early this morning. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service is advising to be prepared for more severe weather today and Monday. With an enhanced risk of severe weather, storms that form could include large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Check the forecast for updates this weekend, have a way to receive warnings, and know where to go if you need to seek shelter.
q957.com

Sioux Falls area in enhanced risk for severe weather through the overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Round two of severe weather is expected later tonight and into the overnight hours. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the parts of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are in an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are possible with these severe storms. Storms could approach the Sioux Falls area by eight o’clock tonight. The third round of severe weather could develop as early as midday on Memorial Day in central South Dakota. With plenty of camping and other outdoor activities, the weather service is advising keeping a close eye on the weather. Check often for forecast changes through the holiday weekend. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service addressed the severe weather threat earlier on Facebook. Watch at the following link:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Weekend storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a stormy Memorial Day across northeast South Dakota. Severe thunderstorms packing strong winds in excess of 60 miles an hour and heavy rain led to some street flooding (pictured) in Watertown Monday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of more than two inches were reported in Watertown. Trained weather...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

McKennan Park residents frustrated about power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last few weeks, residents in eastern South Dakota have experienced severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and a derecho. In addition to damage, power outages have become frequent especially for one Sioux Falls neighborhood. The McKennan Park neighborhood is just one of many that has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Tornado watch issued, includes Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch. Sioux Falls is included. A watch means conditions are favorable. Be prepared for changing weather and have ways to receive warnings.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls community begins storm damage clean-up on Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many people were excited to spend time with friends and family this Memorial Day, now they are having to clean up after Sunday night’s storms. Fallen trees, knocked-over signs, and downed power lines could be found throughout Sioux Falls Monday, making for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Weekend storms put electric cooperatives to work restoring power

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Work continues today in restoring power to customers following the weekend weather. Sioux Valley Energy’s outage map shows only 32 customers out of 27,000 members without power. Xcel Energy reports over 2,400 without power this morning. Crews were faced with restoring power to additional substations with each round of weather that came through. The cooperatives were hopeful those without power yet this morning would have lights on again soon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tree clean-up; flooded roads; memorial ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. This month, many people across eastern KELOLAND lost several trees. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is asking to drivers to be aware...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Kids are like Tornados

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.COM) – They’re neat to watch but you can’t help but be scared when they head for your house. All jokes aside, Sioux Falls and the KELO listening area has seen some pretty rough weather recently. Right up to this afternoon. So what exactly is a tornado? Well, we’re glad you asked.
Kickin Country 100.5

Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska, Including the Sioux Falls area, in effect until 6:00 PM Monday, May 30, 2022. From the National Weather Service:. "Severe storm development is underway from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What you need to know before filing an insurance claim from storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a scary Memorial Day weekend after several violent storms tore through eastern KELOLAND. Strong winds, hail and even tornadoes slammed parts of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. But now it’s the insurance companies that are getting slammed. As people clean up,...
