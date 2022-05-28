The Importance of the Aesthetic in Creativity

Writing longhand can boost analysis and recall. Using pen and ink may also boost creative flow. The creative process is independent of which hemisphere is used. I'm a writer, and to generate words I care about I first write them longhand, with pen and ink on paper. I'm also a teacher of creative writing, and when I tell my students—virtually all of whom write everything, from lecture notes to short stories to grocery lists, on their laptops or smartphones—that I have written 20 novels, three non-fiction books, and countless essays and poems using this historic, analog method of putting down words, they react in two ways: Either they gape in astonished pity at my idiocy and possible insanity (most of them) or they consider the (farfetched) possibility that I might have access to ancient mystical wisdom that involves rejecting convenience, speed, and accuracy in favor of an arcane technique they associate with horse-drawn carriages, outdoor toilets, and the absence of wifi.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO