The French government is blaming Liverpool fans. The English club is enraged by the “irresponsible, unprofessional” rush to conclusions. European soccer's governing body, UEFA, will now try to uncover what went wrong in the disorder and chaos in Paris at the Champions League final before Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.UEFA is starting to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest games in sports on Saturday. Liverpool fans' leadership groups are already complaining about heavy-handed policing and poor organization on a troubling night that saw children and elderly people among those getting...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO