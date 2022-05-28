ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottle County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WHEELER AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 649 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Mobeetie, or 13 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Briscoe, Wheeler, Allison, New Mobeetie and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 07:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR GRAY AND SOUTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 714 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Pampa to 3 miles southeast of Kingsmill to 8 miles southeast of White Deer, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Pampa, Mclean, Lefors, Lake Mcclellan, Kingsmill, Alanreed and Codman. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray, Hutchinson, Potter, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hutchinson; Potter; Roberts Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Carson, southern Hutchinson, northwestern Gray, east central Potter and southwestern Roberts Counties through 630 AM CDT At 604 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Skellytown to 9 miles west of Panhandle. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Borger, Panhandle, Fritch, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford and Pantex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX

