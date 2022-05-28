Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 07:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR GRAY AND SOUTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES At 714 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Pampa to 3 miles southeast of Kingsmill to 8 miles southeast of White Deer, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Pampa, Mclean, Lefors, Lake Mcclellan, Kingsmill, Alanreed and Codman. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

GRAY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO