Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WHEELER AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 649 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Mobeetie, or 13 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Briscoe, Wheeler, Allison, New Mobeetie and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO