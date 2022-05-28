ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne SWAT team shoots, kills murder suspect

By Klark Byrd
capcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of Cheyenne’s SWAT team shot and killed a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, murder suspect on Saturday after he pulled a firearm, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Davin Darayle Saunders was killed by members of the Cheyenne Police...

capcity.news

