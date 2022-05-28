ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

They meet again: Saint Joe's walk-off, New Prairie's dominance sets up sectional final rematch

By Justin Frommer
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND — Jayce Lee knew exactly where the camera was in his final plate appearance, right next to the Mishawaka Marian dugout.

And as soon as the ball left the bat of South Bend Saint Joseph's star sophomore centerfield, he told the camera it was time for everyone to go home.

The Saint Joe dugout exploded on to the field and the packed crowd watching Saturday's 3A South Bend Clay sectional final did as well as Lee sent a ball over the left field fence for a two-run walk-off home run, leading the Indians to an 8-7 comeback win over Marian, its biggest rival.

"I'm just so proud of this team," Saint Joe head coach John Smolinski said. "We battled, played a complete seven innings. Before the game I told them that someone we least expect was going to step up and that was Ben Van Fleit.

Van Fleit, Saint Joe's sophomore second basemen, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to put his team up for the first time at 5-4. The Indians thought it was enough to win before Marian scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead. After Joe Washburn scored on a wild pitch to draw Saint Joe within one run, Lee sent his team to the sectional championship game, where they will meet New Prairie for the second consecutive year.

The Cougars threw a five-inning combined no-hitter, beating South Bend Washington 20-0 in Saturday's second game. New Prairie scored 12 runs in the first inning en route to its shutout win.

"We came out ready to play and our guys did a good job making sure we got off to a good start," New Prairie head coach Mark Schellinger said.

Seven New Prairie batters hit a double, including Grady Kepplin who had two with three RBI, and 15 of Washington's 16 batters led to strikeouts.

Last year, the Cougars lost 10-2 to Saint Joe in the sectional final, and 6-5 during this year's regular season. But Schellinger believes his team is riding some confidence heading into Monday night's game (7 p.m.).

"Ultimately we have to worry about ourselves," he said. "We can't worry about who is in the other dugout. Saint Joe has been a team we have played a lot in the last few years. It should be a fun atmosphere and fun, exciting sectional championship."

If it was anything like Saturday's St. Joe-Marian clash, it will be.

The Knights looked poised to break into this year's sectional championship field after Bryce LaSane's three-run homer in the top of the fifth put them up 4-0. Then John Oliver, Chase Bays and Jacob Oliver's RBI in the seventh put Marian three outs away, but Marian couldn't close it out.

"There was only two seniors out on that field. The rest were all sophomores," head coach Joe Turnock said. "The growth of seeing where they started in the winter. Win or lose I think we were a good baseball team and can get on the field against anybody. On the standpoint of what the future looks in the next couple of years, I think it looks very good for Marian."

For Saint Joe, its future appears to be now, blending a strong mix of seniors and underclassmen. Six innings, senior pitcher Jack Quinn was sound on the bump, allowing only three earned runs on four hits, walking one and striking out three.

Five of the Indians' seven RBI came from underclassmen, who showed patience having to battle back on two occasions to save their season.

"We got to play seven innings," Smolinski said. "No matter what happens we always have a shot. I am just proud of these guys for being in the moment."

Smolinski also knew Lee's moment was coming eventually, even after struggling in his previous at-bats, including striking out in his first matchup against Marian starter, Mike Compton.

Lee knew his moment was coming, too. He said he told Quinn he was ending the game before stepping to the plate.

He sure kept his promise.

"When I got two strikes, in that situation I knew he was going to challenge me and I didn't miss," Lee said. "I knew it was gone off the bat. It was a big moment, big stage and I had to celebrate."

