Tyler, TX

Tyler ISD announces new leadership for district campuses

By Danica Sauter
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler ISD middle school campuses and Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School will be under new leadership for the 2022-23 school year.

“We are excited about these new placements for the 2022-2023 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our goal is to put proven leaders into positions where they can have the most impact. Tyler ISD is fortunate to have an established leadership pipeline, giving us the ability to promote great educators from within.”

Mina Naranjo, Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School – Naranjo was recently the principal at Ramey Elementary School. She had a long history with Tyler ISD. She served as Dean of Instruction at Tyler High School from 2017 to 2019. Naranjo was the director of Bilingual/ESL programs from 2012 to 2017, coordinator of Bilingual/ESL programs from 2009 to 2012 and an ESL Secondary Cognitive Coach from 2008 to 2009.

Mina Naranjo, Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School

Justin Simmons, Boulter Middle School – Simmons was most recently the principal at Hogg Middle School. He also served as an assistant principal at Tyler High School from 2017 to 2021 and was a social studies teacher and coach at Boulter Middle School and the former Steward Middle School from 2014 to 2017.

Justin Simmons, Boulter Middle School

Rachel Sherman, Three Lakes Middle School – Sherman was previously the principal at Owens Elementary school in 2019. Before that, she was an elementary principal at the dual-language campus in Jacksonville from 2015 to 2019 and an elementary principal at Center ISD from 2013 to 2015. Sherman began her administrative career in 2012 as an assistant principal in Center ISD.

Rachel Sherman, Three Lakes Middle School

Vanessa Holmes, Senior Director of Title I – Holmes was recently the principal at Boulter Middle School. She was also an executive director of school improvement from 2019 to 2020 and the director of career and technology from 2018 to 2019. Holmes was also the principal of Dogan Middle School from 2015 to 2018. She was also an assistant principal at John Tyler High School from 2008 to 2015 and a GEAR-UP coordinator from 2007 to 2008. She was a GEAR-UP teacher and coordinator at Boulter Middle School from 2004 to 2007.

Vanessa Holmes, Senior Director of Title I
