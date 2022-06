ROGERSVILLE - Sharon Jeanell Williams, age 58, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2022, in Rogersville. Sharon was born to Pearl and Paul Horton on November 28, 1963. She was married to Keith Williams. She worked at Contour Industries for 28 years and was looking forward to retiring in about a year. Sharon was a caring and loving wife. She also loved her grandchildren; they were her entire world. She always spent her free time helping others.

