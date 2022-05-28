Anonymous donor paying for Texas school shooting funerals

**Related Video Above: How to talk to your kids after a school shooting.**

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) — The funeral expenses for those who were killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting Tuesday are taken care of, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

An anonymous donor reportedly paid $175,000 to go toward the funerals for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity,” Abbott said in a press conference Tuesday. “And we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands … No family who is suffering from incalculable heartbreak at this time will have to worry about a single cost with regard to anything concerning this travesty,” Abbott said.

The governor also made clear that anyone in Uvalde is eligible for free mental health care at this time.

The school shooting is one of the most deadly in American history. An investigation into what led to it taking 45-plus minutes for authorities to breach the classroom is ongoing.

