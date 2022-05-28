ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCC baseball routs Frederick in NJCAA Division II World Series opener

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

The Lansing Community College baseball team got off to a rousing start Saturday in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series.

The fifth-seed Stars routed No. 4 seed Frederick (Maryland) Community College, 13-2, in a first-round game at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Oklahoma.

LCC (44-9) next plays on Monday against a to-be-determined opponent.

The Stars racked up 22 hits, led by designated hitter Robert Cavin and right fielder Brendan Ham. Cavin was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Ham was 4-for-6 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored.

LCC took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Blake McRae and never looked back, scoring three in the sixth, two in the seventh, two in the eighth and four in the ninth inning to put the game away.

HOW THEY GOT THERE: LCC baseball coach's Zen-like approach pays off as Stars head to NJCAA World Series

McRae and Chris Hege had three hits each. Hunter Lay, Jace Preston (DeWitt) and Shane Juday had two hits apiece.

LCC pitcher Grant Dittmer improved to 10-1, allowing two runs on eight hits in seven innings pitched, striking out nine.

Holt graduate Elijah Stark pitched the final two innings, striking out one.

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LCC baseball routs Frederick in NJCAA Division II World Series opener

