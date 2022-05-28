ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas, 77, leaves hospital after massive stroke, as Duchess ‘tries reaching out to end 4-year rift’

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E74hh_0ftgdcKy00

MEGHAN Markle's dad has left hospital five days after suffering a massive stroke as the Duchess reportedly tries to reach out to him to end their four-year feud.

Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, 77, fell ill in Mexico on Monday night and was rushed by emergency ambulance to hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wTSE_0ftgdcKy00
Thomas Markle has left hospital five days after suffering a massive stroke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3xnl_0ftgdcKy00
Meghan Markle and her dad Thomas Markle Credit: James Breeden - The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeWTL_0ftgdcKy00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games in April Credit: PA

He was said to have lost his speech following the incident - which came after he already suffered a health scare last week, sources told The Sun.

After being discharged today, he told the Mail on Sunday: "I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

"I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

"I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPoeo_0ftgdcKy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFfuY_0ftgdcKy00

"I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can."

Mr Markle had been planning to fly to Britain this week to celebrate next weekend’s Platinum Jubilee - but the stroke scuppered the trip.

His condition was so serious he could only communicate by scrawling down messages on a piece of paper, pals said.

Writing on a whiteboard with a felt-tip pen, he said: "I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years."

The severe stroke was caused by a blood clot on the right side of Mr Markle’s brain.

Meghan, 40, is reportedly understood to have now reached out to her dad's camp after he was discharged from hospital.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror: “Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned.

"She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."

Meghan is said to be worried that contacting her dad will mean having to speak to her half-siblings Thomas Jr, 55, and Samantha.

The source said: "Meghan can’t contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas.

"If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private. It won’t involve Netflix, it won’t involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi."

The health scare comes after Thomas warned in a bitter High Court privacy case he was so unwell he could "die tomorrow".

In a letter in the case launched by Meghan over a "personal and private" letter, he revealed he was "clinically obese", had "heart and lung issues" and was on blood-thinners that affect his breathing.

Meghan’s dad famously missed their wedding four years ago after claiming he had suffered a heart attack.

Meghan’s relationship with her dad crumbled after he posed for paparazzi pics ahead of the 2018 wedding.

Harry and Meghan have confirmed they will attend the Queen’s party with Archie, three, and Lilibet, who has her first birthday during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

They are thought to be staying at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

Mr Markle has never met Harry nor his grandchildren.

It comes as the Queen, who has been suffering mobility problems, vowed to make two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday - the first day of her Jubilee celebrations.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "The Queen is determined to take part in the Jubilee celebrations.

"Trooping was brought forward by one week to be part of the Jubilee this year and the Queen very much wants to be part of it."

The Queen has inspected the troops herself every year of her reign - but this year she plans to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to take the salute as the guards return to barracks.

Prince Charles will stand in for the Queen, inspecting the troops on horseback.

Comments / 59

Chrissy Daniels
1d ago

She only reached out because she was getting bad publicity. Publicity is all she’s about. My husband worked with her dad years ago. Nice guy was what he says about him.

Reply(14)
23
IfYouOnlyKnew...
1d ago

How is it that every time this man is scheduled to attend some kind of huge royal event, that he has some kind of major medical emergency (e.g., a heart attack, or stroke)?!!! This man caused the rift between himself and Meghan, when he used her marriage to Harry, as an opportunity to garner media attention, as well as collect money from it! Even after this, he was still invited to attend the wedding! Unfortunately, he just cannot seem to keep his mouth shut, and has continued to air out his, and Meghan’s relationship issues in public, rather than privately! I would be upset, embarrassed, and humiliated too, if I were Meghan! Meghan’s step-sister ranks side-by-side with her father! He brought all of this drama, and supposed illnesses on himself! Despite all of this, I hope that they are able to soon reconcile their relationship, as her father may not live much longer, at the rate he is going…🤔🤔🤔

Reply(3)
16
Guest
1d ago

Her father paid for her education and HIS name helped her get started in Hollywood. She went for publicity with Netflix to the scene of unbearable grief but not to her own father. This stunt has so far really shows her true nature. PS she lived with her father not her mother who had very little to do with her until…

Reply(3)
13
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
