Pop Larkin’s daughter and the love-cheat policeman (who’s played by Pop’s real-life son!): Natalie Mitson's Pauline Jackson kisses Barney Walsh’s PC Harness on the set of the ITV drama - much to the dismay of Primrose

By Maisie Dillon
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fans of ITV’s The Larkins know him as the nervous, fresh-faced policeman earnestly patrolling the Kent countryside.

But mild-mannered PC Harness is to transform into a love-triangle heartbreaker in the second series of the hit drama, as these exclusive pictures show.

The character is played by Barney Walsh, whose father Bradley takes the lead role of Pop Larkin. And while Barney made little more than cameo appearances in the first episodes, in the new season he becomes a heartthrob romantically entangled with both Pop’s daughter Primrose and barmaid Pauline Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9mP9_0ftgdZdf00
Filming continues in Kent on season 2 of The Larkins It seams that Barney Walsh Bradley Walsh's son has gained a bigger role this season from walk on actor to main cast Pictured: Barmaid Pauline Jackson played by 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZC78L_0ftgdZdf00
Barney seams to have got himself into a Larkins love triangle between one of the Larkin's daughters and the local blonde bombshell

These photographs, shot on location in Kent last week show a downcast Primrose, played by Lydia Page, moments after discovering that her beau in blue has also been kissing her rival.

Dressed in a 1950s tea dress and green blazer, Primrose realises she has lost her clean-cut constable to the alluring Pauline, played by Natalie Mitson, in a trendy sleeveless blouse and large hoop earrings.

A source said: ‘Barney’s character is going to be a lot bigger in this series. He’s the cheeky heartthrob who has all of the girls chasing him.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQxSb_0ftgdZdf00
 PC Harness is played by Barney Walsh pictured here with Lydia Page who plays Primrose Larkin in the ITV series

Handsome Barney, 24, has fast been winning admirers, with fans on social media dubbing him a ‘spoof Zac Efron’ because of his similarities to the Hollywood star.

As well as working together on the remake of 1990s favourite The Darling Buds Of May, Bradley and Barney have also starred in Breaking Dad on ITV2, where a film crew followed their road trips around the world.

Sadly for his admirers, Barney is spoken for, having been dating Puerto Rican Stephanie Del Valle Diaz after meeting at the 2017 Miss World competition, which she won the previous year.

