Woman killed Thursday in Corning motorcycle crash

By Tom Passmore, The Leader
 3 days ago
A woman was killed Thursday when her motorcycle traveled across the center line and into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Corning.

Lorie A. Woodruff, 59, of Corning, was traveling eastbound on River Road (County Route-44) in the town of Corning at 11:58 a.m. at the time of the accident, according to state police.

According to police, Woodruff failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and crossed the center line, putting her in the path of an oncoming SUV driven by a 57-year-old Corning resident. The other driver was not named by authorities.

Woodruff was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said an investigation is still ongoing.

