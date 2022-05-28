ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Memorial Day weekend gets sunny, busy start, embraced by business owners

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago

The sun is out, business is booming and crowds are smiling along the shore — all in all, it’s a picture-perfect Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City.

The resort town has not had much luck with weather as of late. After this year’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Springfest celebration, both of which were rained out, many business owners, residents and visitors alike hoped for a successful kickoff to the summer season.

Thankfully, a sun-filled Saturday is exactly what they were given. Now, businesses are welcoming tourists with open arms.

“The weather hasn’t really helped us this season, there’s been a lot of rain. But today seems like a good day, there’s a lot of people out,” said Georgie Onel, an employee at Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard on the Boardwalk. Onel recalled a rainy Memorial Day weekend last year, with smaller crowds around the resort.

On Saturday, the Boardwalk was teeming with tourists soaking up the sun as they battled it out in the arcade, rode the Ferris wheel, or ordered tall, sprinkle-covered ice cream cones from Kohr Bros.

Tony’s Pizza is also grateful for the foot traffic along the Boardwalk this holiday weekend.

“Cloudy days are good for us too, but everybody’s ready for some sunshine,” said manager Cristina Russo. “Our restaurant is full, our employees are eager to work. We are just so excited for another good year.”

The seasonal pie joint is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Pablo’s Bowls, a fan-favorite breakfast and lunch destination serving healthy, handcrafted, custom-made smoothies, juices, and acai bowls, reopened its fourth location at 60th street on Friday. Its staff also welcomed the warm weather.

“We have a lot of really loyal locals that stop in, rain or shine,” said Hannah Snader, assistant manager at Pablo’s Bowls. “Just based off of the last two days, we’re definitely going to be busy this summer.”

Although Memorial Day weekend has only just begun, business managers and owners are eager to see what else is in store not only this weekend, but for the rest of the summer season.

“I think this is a great kickoff to the summer,” said Russo. “It’s going to be a hot one. Everybody’s just waiting to jump in the Atlantic Ocean.”

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City Memorial Day weekend gets sunny, busy start, embraced by business owners

IN THIS ARTICLE
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

