Class of 2023 quarterback Sean Boyle gets offered by Rutgers football

Sean Boyle became the first quarterback offered in the class of 2023 by Rutgers football. The three-star from Charlotte tweeted about the offer on Saturday afternoon.

Boyle committed to Charlotte last November. At the time of his decision, he made a social media announcement where he called himself “100% COMMITTED!”

The offer from Rutgers is the first from a Power Five program for Boyle. In addition to Charlotte, Boyle also holds reported offers from Arkansas State, UConn, Memphis and South Florida.

Conventional wisdom held that Rutgers wouldn’t offer a quarterback in this recruiting class after receiving a commitment from four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt last year.

Boyle has a good, strong arm. He makes quick and accurate reads, has good footwork and moves outside of the pocket well. He is a three-star according to Rivals.

Last season as a junior, Boyle completed 52-of-90 passes for 800 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions . He also had 179 rushing yards on 24 rushing attempts and two rushing touchdowns.

Charlotte Catholic finished last season 7-3.

On Thursday, Rutgers football landed their fifth committment for their 2023 recruiting class in tight end Logan Blake. A standout athlete who is set for a post-graduate season at the Hun School (Princeton, N.J.), Blake is the No. 13 prospect in New Jersey according to 247Sports.