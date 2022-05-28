ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Class of 2023 quarterback Sean Boyle gets offered by Rutgers football

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRPky_0ftgdTLJ00

Sean Boyle became the first quarterback offered in the class of 2023 by Rutgers football. The three-star from Charlotte tweeted about the offer on Saturday afternoon.

Boyle committed to Charlotte last November. At the time of his decision, he made a social media announcement where he called himself “100% COMMITTED!”

The offer from Rutgers is the first from a Power Five program for Boyle. In addition to Charlotte, Boyle also holds reported offers from Arkansas State, UConn, Memphis and South Florida.

Conventional wisdom held that Rutgers wouldn’t offer a quarterback in this recruiting class after receiving a commitment from four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt last year.

Boyle has a good, strong arm. He makes quick and accurate reads, has good footwork and moves outside of the pocket well. He is a three-star according to Rivals.

Last season as a junior, Boyle completed 52-of-90 passes for 800 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions . He also had 179 rushing yards on 24 rushing attempts and two rushing touchdowns.

Boyle tweeted about the offer from Rutgers football on Saturday afternoon.

Related

Three-star Dante Barone breaks down his recent Rutgers football offer

Charlotte Catholic finished last season 7-3.

On Thursday, Rutgers football landed their fifth committment for their 2023 recruiting class in tight end Logan Blake. A standout athlete who is set for a post-graduate season at the Hun School (Princeton, N.J.), Blake is the No. 13 prospect in New Jersey according to 247Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers' RBI king: Chris Brito breaks school record in B1G Tournament

Chris Brito has rewritten the Rutgers record book. In the early Sunday morning hours, Brito became the Scarlet Knights’ new RBI king. In Saturday’s semifinal against Indiana, which did not start until 11:53 p.m. ET, Brito added to the outpouring of offense to make it 14-2 on a 2-RBI single. They were RBIs Nos. 73 and 74 for Brito, the most by any Rutgers player in a single season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan takes down Rutgers, rolls to B1G Baseball Tournament title

Michigan baseball is the king of the B1G, taking home the tournament championship with a 10-4 win over Rutgers! It goes down as the 10th tournament title for the Wolverines all-time and their first since 2015. The win also guarantees that Michigan will return to the NCAA Tournament with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Rutgers Football#Recruiting#New Jersey#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Charlotte Catholic
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ schools impose new mask mandate

Trenton public schools are the latest to reimpose a mask mandate for all students and staff, effective Tuesday, May 31. Superintendent James Earle notified parents in the district over the weekend that kids would be required to mask-up again and hinted it could remain in effect for the remainder of the school year.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No Amish in New Jersey? Think again

Although there are no Amish communities in New Jersey, you can find them doing business all over the Garden State. There are over half a dozen places where the Amish sell their wares or have actual markets here in New Jersey. There's probably no better place to see all that they have to offer than the Dutch Wagon Amish Market in Medford.
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli

A second-prize, $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a deli in Union County for Friday’s drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at Algarve Bakery & Deli on Long Avenue in Hillside, New Jersey Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was the only one in the country...
New Jersey 101.5

Affluent NJ town laughably named one of the cheapest places

If you can actually call yourself a New Jersey resident, then you are already aware of the fact that North Jersey is anything but cheap. Well, apparently one YouTuber had no idea because one video names a bunch of towns in both North and Central Jersey as some of the cheapest places to live in the state. Obviously, that can't be true, because North Jersey is the most expensive place to raise a family within the parameters of the Garden State.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ in the ’80s: Remember how Great Adventure used to be?

Six Flags has just opened every day for the summer season and you know this weekend is going to be crowded for Memorial Day Weekend. It's all about the memories we share from the Jersey Shore and this commercial will take you right back. Remember the song, the Great Adventure...
94.5 PST

Winner! The Best Pizza on the Boards in Seaside Heights, NJ

Seaside Park, too. PIZZA! It's one of our favorites and everyone agrees we have the BEST pizza here in Ocean County and our boardwalk pizza is the best. We are passionate about our pizza, depending on your town, you have the "best" that you get all the time. Pizza is our go-to when we have friends over or on a Friday night when no one has to cook, especially when we head to Seaside. We head to our favorite pizza spot on the boards.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ detective trying to stop stolen Mercedes gets hit, police say

NEWARK — A Newark police detective trying to stop a stolen Mercedes Benz was struck by the vehicle, firing his gun in the incident, authorities announced Tuesday evening. The detective was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, following the encounter around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Passaic Street and Oriental Street.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy