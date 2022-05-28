ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minerva, OH

Saturday roundup: Minerva's Connor Shingleton wins two regional track championships

By CantonRep.com staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1iZi_0ftgdQh800

CHILLICOTHE — By less than half a second combined, Minerva senior Connor Shingleton won two regional championships Saturday during the Division II track and field meet at Chillicothe.

Shingleton won the the boys 800 meters and mile. His 1:57.38 in the 800 edged River View’s Sam Adams by three one-hundredths of a second. His 4:20.46 in the 1,600 bested John Glenn’s Chris Tooms by 42 one-hundredths.

Tusky Valley’s Hannah Wyler did Shingleton one better by winning three events Saturday on the girls side. The senior won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Her win in the mile (4:56.37) was dominant, besting the field by more than 17 seconds. Wyler also anchored the Tusky Valley 1,600 relay of Ella McElwee, Cara Pipitone and Leah Bourquin to a third-place finish and a state berth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068mmt_0ftgdQh800

OHSAA Regional Track and Field: Big goals: Marlington Dukes' distance runners racing toward state success again

The top four placers in each event advance to next week’s state meet in Columbus.

Minerva advanced multiple girls to state Saturday. Junior Hera Hoffee and freshman Kayla Crissman finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,600. Senior Jenna Cassidy was fourth in the 800, as was freshman Hanah Ison in the 3,200 and senior Abby Wheeler in the long jump. Wheeler won a regional title in the high jump earlier in the week. Hoffee, Crissman, Cassidy and Ison made up Minerva's first-place 3,200 relay team on Thursday.

OHSAA Regional Track and Field: Marlington boys 3,200 relay, Manchester's Josiah Cox win regional track and field titles

Tusky Valley’s Brook Stookey won the discus Saturday with a throw of 119 feet, five inches. She qualified in the shot put with a third-place finish on Thursday. The Tusky Valley girls finished third in the team standings, while Minerva was fifth.

Stark County-area high school tournament results, schedule

SATURDAY'S SCORES

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

Youngstown regional final

Hoover 5, Fitch 3

DIVISION III

Ravenna regional final

Tuslaw 4, Ursuline 3, 13 innings

SATURDAY'S BOX SCORES

HOOVER 5, FITCH 3

Division I regional semifinal

Fitch - 100 - 200 - 0 — 3 - 8 - 3

Hoover - 110 - 300 - x — 5 - 6 - 0

Watts and Hogan. Sy.Koosh and Kiko. WP: Sy.Koosh. LP: Watts. HR: Watts (F). Notes: Sydnee Koosh (H) CG, 7 Ks, double, RBI; Delaney Shannon (H) triple, 2 RBIs; Sadie Carroll (H) double, RBI; Lynae Foster (H) single, RBI; Sienna Koosh (H) single, walk, two runs; Ray (F) 3 hits, triple; Taylor (F) two singles, run; Watts (F) 2-run homer.

North Canton Hoover Softball: 'Just on fire right now:' Delaney Shannon helps Hoover softball win OHSAA regional title

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QNmi_0ftgdQh800

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION I

State semifinal, at Ashland HS

Jackson vs. New Albany, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

State semifinals, Firestone Stadium

Watkins Memorial vs. Holland Springfield, 3 p.m.

Hoover vs. Lakota West, 5:30

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Louisville regional semifinals

Hoover vs. Walsh Jesuit, 2

North Royalton vs. Kenston, 5

North Canton Hoover Baseball: 'An exclamation point for us': Tanner Ware, Deacon Heather lead Hoover baseball to district championship

DIVISION II

Canton regional semifinals, Munson Stadium

Chagrin Falls vs. Chardon, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. University School, 5 p.m.

Louisville Leopards Baseball: Forget about the curveball? Louisville slugger thinks only about the curve in district win

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION III

State semifinals, Firestone Stadium

Tuslaw vs. Miami East, 3 p.m.

Cardington-Lincoln vs. Wheelersburg, 5:30

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Louisville regional final

Hoover-Walsh Jesuit winner vs. North Royalton-Kenston winner, 5

DIVISION II

Canton regional final, Munson Stadium

Chagrin Falls-Chardon winner vs. Louisville-University School winner, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

State final, Firestone Stadium

Watkins Memorial-Holland Springfield winner vs. Hoover-Lakota West winner, 1 p.m.

DIVISION III

State final, Firestone Stadium

Tuslaw/Miami East winner vs. Cardington-Lincoln/Wheelersburg winner, 7

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Saturday roundup: Minerva's Connor Shingleton wins two regional track championships

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyescoop.com

Big Changes Coming To Big Ten Football

After the NCAA passed a new rule about divisions and conference championship games, big changes could be on the way soon to a number of Power 5 conferences. The Pac-12 has already announced that they’re making a change for this fall. How soon with the Big Ten follow suit, and how will those changes impact the future of Ohio State football?
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Manchester, OH
City
Minerva, OH
City
Louisville, OH
City
Chardon, OH
Minerva, OH
Sports
City
Ashland, OH
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
whbc.com

Regula: Route 30 Extension Project Facing Important Deadlines

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over the next few months, we expect to learn whether it will be “sink or swim” for the $100 million Route 30 freeway extension project from Canton to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township. Having received an $18 million federal BUILD...
CANTON, OH
WSAZ

16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 16-year-old boy drowned in an Ohio lake on Memorial Day. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Yeiso Laines of Florence, Kentucky. He drowned in East Fork Lake, about 40 minutes from Cincinnati. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Division Ii#Ohsaa Regional Track
WKYC

Cleveland injury attorney, advocate, Jeff Friedman, dies at 74

CLEVELAND — One of the most prominent members of Cleveland's legal community has passed away, with the Cleveland Jewish News reporting that Jeff Friedman has died at the age of 74. A 1965 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Friedman is best known for his work as the managing...
barbertonherald.com

Watch out for that cone!

No one in the area of 35th Street and Hagey Drive is going to fall into a mine, at least not soon. A sinkhole opened up near the intersection of 35th Street and Hagey Drive a couple weeks ago and sat a while with a traffic cone in it while city officials worked out what to do.
BARBERTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
sciotopost.com

25,000 Dollars a Year for Life Ohio Lottery Winning Ticket Sold in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A ticket that will the winner 25,000 dollars a year for life has been won after purchasing in Circleville. This 2-dollar lottery ticket consists of 5 numbers you want between 1 and 48. Then pick 1 “Lucky Ball” number between 1 and 18. Top price for this lottery is $365,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE is paid weekly and the second prize is $25,000 a YEAR FOR LIFE paid yearly. This prize sticks around for 20 years or even longer as long as you are still alive.
buckeyefirearms.org

MEMORIAL DAY 2022: In 1788, Ohio law required ALL men aged 16-50 to bear arms

(Originally posted by the Cincinnati Enquirer and on this website July 25, 2003) On July 25, 1788, the first Ohio law to establish and regulate a militia was published in Marietta. It mandated all men between 16 and 50 perform military duty. They were required to arm themselves with a musket and bayonet, a cartridge box, powder horn, one pound of powder and four pounds of lead. They also were ordered to drill every Sunday.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Fight at Ohio Taco Bell Staff Meeting Leads to Gunfire

Fight at Ohio Taco Bell Staff Meeting Leads to GunfireSCDN Graphics Department. An attempt is being made by police to locate a car in connection with a felony assault. A fight broke out at a Taco Bell staff meeting in Ohio, which led to shots being fired shortly afterward.
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy