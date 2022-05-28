Saturday roundup: Minerva's Connor Shingleton wins two regional track championships

CHILLICOTHE — By less than half a second combined, Minerva senior Connor Shingleton won two regional championships Saturday during the Division II track and field meet at Chillicothe.

Shingleton won the the boys 800 meters and mile. His 1:57.38 in the 800 edged River View’s Sam Adams by three one-hundredths of a second. His 4:20.46 in the 1,600 bested John Glenn’s Chris Tooms by 42 one-hundredths.

Tusky Valley’s Hannah Wyler did Shingleton one better by winning three events Saturday on the girls side. The senior won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Her win in the mile (4:56.37) was dominant, besting the field by more than 17 seconds. Wyler also anchored the Tusky Valley 1,600 relay of Ella McElwee, Cara Pipitone and Leah Bourquin to a third-place finish and a state berth.

The top four placers in each event advance to next week’s state meet in Columbus.

Minerva advanced multiple girls to state Saturday. Junior Hera Hoffee and freshman Kayla Crissman finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,600. Senior Jenna Cassidy was fourth in the 800, as was freshman Hanah Ison in the 3,200 and senior Abby Wheeler in the long jump. Wheeler won a regional title in the high jump earlier in the week. Hoffee, Crissman, Cassidy and Ison made up Minerva's first-place 3,200 relay team on Thursday.

Tusky Valley’s Brook Stookey won the discus Saturday with a throw of 119 feet, five inches. She qualified in the shot put with a third-place finish on Thursday. The Tusky Valley girls finished third in the team standings, while Minerva was fifth.

SATURDAY'S SCORES

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

Youngstown regional final

Hoover 5, Fitch 3

DIVISION III

Ravenna regional final

Tuslaw 4, Ursuline 3, 13 innings

SATURDAY'S BOX SCORES

HOOVER 5, FITCH 3

Division I regional semifinal

Fitch - 100 - 200 - 0 — 3 - 8 - 3

Hoover - 110 - 300 - x — 5 - 6 - 0

Watts and Hogan. Sy.Koosh and Kiko. WP: Sy.Koosh. LP: Watts. HR: Watts (F). Notes: Sydnee Koosh (H) CG, 7 Ks, double, RBI; Delaney Shannon (H) triple, 2 RBIs; Sadie Carroll (H) double, RBI; Lynae Foster (H) single, RBI; Sienna Koosh (H) single, walk, two runs; Ray (F) 3 hits, triple; Taylor (F) two singles, run; Watts (F) 2-run homer.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION I

State semifinal, at Ashland HS

Jackson vs. New Albany, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

State semifinals, Firestone Stadium

Watkins Memorial vs. Holland Springfield, 3 p.m.

Hoover vs. Lakota West, 5:30

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Louisville regional semifinals

Hoover vs. Walsh Jesuit, 2

North Royalton vs. Kenston, 5

DIVISION II

Canton regional semifinals, Munson Stadium

Chagrin Falls vs. Chardon, 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. University School, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION III

State semifinals, Firestone Stadium

Tuslaw vs. Miami East, 3 p.m.

Cardington-Lincoln vs. Wheelersburg, 5:30

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Louisville regional final

Hoover-Walsh Jesuit winner vs. North Royalton-Kenston winner, 5

DIVISION II

Canton regional final, Munson Stadium

Chagrin Falls-Chardon winner vs. Louisville-University School winner, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

State final, Firestone Stadium

Watkins Memorial-Holland Springfield winner vs. Hoover-Lakota West winner, 1 p.m.

DIVISION III

State final, Firestone Stadium

Tuslaw/Miami East winner vs. Cardington-Lincoln/Wheelersburg winner, 7

