Big goals: Marlington Dukes' distance runners racing toward state success again

By Mike Popovich, The Repository
 3 days ago

AUSTINTOWN — Marlington's distance runners couldn't wait to train again.

A cross country state championship last fall left the boys confident and determined to make track season one to remember. A fourth-place finish at state left Bella Graham hungry for more success on the state's biggest stage.

The Dukes had a successful week in distance events at the Division II regional track and field meet. Bella Graham and her older brother Noah wrapped things up Saturday by sweeping the 3,200-meter titles. Colin Cernansky won a regional championship in the boys 1,600. Liam Blake and Nash Minor qualified for state in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively. Earlier in the week, Blake, Cernansky, Noah Graham and Cohen Boyce ran on Marlington's regional champion 3,200 relay .

It's starting to feel like the fall of 2021 all over again.

"Two weeks after (cross country), we started training," Cernansky said. "We made big goals all season. We wanted good individual events. We wanted to place good as a team.

"And our 4-by-8, we especially want to go to state and win that."

OHSAA Regional Track: Marlington boys 3,200 relay, Manchester's Josiah Cox win regional track and field titles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnaVE_0ftgdNIB00

The Grahams became regional track champions together for the first time. After finishing runner-up in the 3,200 a year ago, Noah turned in a winning time of 9:26.67. Bella finished her 3,200 in 11:12.07.

Noah Graham sat in second place for about half the race. Down the stretch, it was practically a sprint to the finish. Graham came from behind and beat Waynedale's Jonathan Varner by just over three seconds.

"I just take the race as it comes at me," Noah said. "When you have a hard-set game plan and things don't go your way, it kind of throws you off

"I followed and let (Varner) do some of the work for a little bit. I felt like I was able to do what I wanted the last 400 or so."

After rallying to take third in the 1,600, Bella Graham had control of the 3,200 most of the way. She finished just over eight seconds ahead of the field.

More on Bella Graham: 'Super grateful': Marlington's Bella Graham races into regional meet with girls distance sweep

"The last 100 of the mile, I out-sprinted that," Bella said. "I wanted to get myself back in the groove of things for the two mile.

"My focus was breaking five minutes in the mile, and I guess I just needed to regroup a little more. My time was off, but I'm obviously grateful for the day and the opportunity."

Bella Graham said she likely will drop the 1,600 and focus solely on the 3,200 at the state meet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6yo4_0ftgdNIB00

"I think I just want to choose the race I can place the highest in," she said. "Looking at the times in the mile, I probably could get around fifth. For a fresh two mile, hopefully I can go for top three."

Cernansky followed last week's district title with a personal-best tying performance in the 1,600. He won in 4:18.30.

How impressive was Cernansky's race? He beat defending state champion Drennan Akins of CVCA. Akins came in third and still qualified for state.

"Going into the race, I just wanted to sit on the top pack and see how I felt after a few laps," Cernansky said. "I took the lead after about 900 meters and felt good doing it. I held the lead and held everyone off."

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @mpopovichREP

Automatic Stark County- area state qualifiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0co5Yd_0ftgdNIB00

BOYS

Shot put: 2, Josiah Cox (Manchester) 59-2.25.

1,600: 1, Colin Cernansky (Marlington) 4:18.30; 4, Liam Blake (Marlington) 4:23.38.

800: 3, Brody Pumneo (Fairless) 1:56.42.

3,200: 1, Noah Graham (Marlington) 9:26.67; 3, Nash Minor (Marlington) 9:34.59.

GIRLS

Pole vault: 2, McKayla Wymer (Manchester) 10-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDR0Y_0ftgdNIB00

Long jump: 2, Ariana Painter (Marlington) 17-0.

100 hurdles: 4, Elizabeth Mason (Marlington) 15.81.

800 relay: 4, West Branch (Kennedy Berger, Lauren Gossett, Anna Lippiatt, Sophia Gregory) 1:44.84.

1,600: 3, Bella Graham (Marlington) 5:00.62.

400 relay: 3, West Branch (Lauren Gossett, Kennedy Berger, Anna Lippiatt, Zoe Sanders) 50.58.

400: 3, Sophia Gregory (West Branch) 57.92.

800: 2, Malena Cybak (Tuslaw) 2:13.33.

3,200: 1, Bella Graham (Marlington) 11:12.07.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Big goals: Marlington Dukes' distance runners racing toward state success again

