Daily Horoscope: May 29, 2022

By Annabel Gat
 3 days ago

The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 3:49 AM, inspiring creativity, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:51 AM. Action planet Mars meets the planet of growth, Jupiter, in Aries at 6:31 AM, bringing a big boost of energy and...

