Trey Lance figures to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2022. It’ll be his first season as a full-time starter after getting the starting nod just twice during his rookie campaign last year. While he transitions to that new role, he’ll be doing so with a new quarterbacks coach – Brian Griese. It’ll be Griese’s first time coaching, and his earliest lessons for Lance and the 49ers quarterbacks have nothing to do with the playbook or reading defenses.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO