GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested 35-year-old Grand Junction resident Lucas Salazar on Tuesday morning. Police say that just before 9 a.m., a 911 call was placed due to a verbal altercation between two people on the 1900 block of Barcelona Avenue. Police were advised that one of the two people involved had left the area on foot, and Salazar was identified as a wanted man.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO