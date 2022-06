STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - On Friday morning, May 27, 9-year-old Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attending camp at Fruitland with her family when she was attacked by a cougar. While initial details were sparse, her uncle Alex has since set up a GoFundMe for the family, with updates of Lily's condition that highlight just how serious the attack was.

STEVENS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO