‘Play for Uvalde’: Rebels, Canby Graphics Raise Funds for Community Devastated by School Shooting

By Tyler Francke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of unspeakable tragedy has come an outpouring of support and sympathy for the tiny, close-knit community of Uvalde, Texas, which this week was the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, in which 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers were gunned down in their classrooms. In...

NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Uvalde’s only pediatrician shares the horror of treating school shooting victims

Warning: This story contains graphic information. The only pediatrician serving Uvalde, Texas, is revealing what it was like to treat the wounded of the Robb Elementary School shooting, and sharing their horrific survivor stories. Dr. Roy Guerrero, who was born and raised in Uvalde and attended Robb Elementary School as...
KLTV

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

UVALDE, Texas (AP) - Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde’s school district. And...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father-son duo donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims

EDNA, Texas — Trey Ganem owns SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas, where he customizes caskets with his son Billy. The duo are currently preparing custom caskets for the lives lost during the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Spectrum News's Lupe Zapata has their story.
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX

