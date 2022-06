Late in the 2022 season, both hitting and pitching have faltered for the Arkansas baseball team. It’s probable that pitching will improve first, however, given the likely return of Peyton Pallette in 2023 and the fact that Arkansas was strong on the mound for much of this season. Hitting, though, needs a jolt. Over the past five games, four of which were against Alabama, the Razorbacks are only scoring 4.2 runs per game and hitting .234 as a team. Walks per game are down to three from the season average of five for Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO