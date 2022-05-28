ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Russia’s depraved war crimes in Ukraine will top 100k individual cases, warn officials

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

OFFICIALS in Ukraine believe they will identify more than 100,000 cases of war crimes by Russian forces — with some of the horrific stories told for the first time today.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova says her team is already investigating nearly 14,000 cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBArE_0ftgcH6S00
Occupying Russian troops distribute water to civilians in devastated Mariupol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQikM_0ftgcH6S00
The true number of atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin’s troops is expected to top 100,000 cases

But the true number committed by Vladimir Putin’s troops is expected to top 100,000 based on estimations from what has come to light in the first three months of the bloody conflict, says a source in her office.

Prosecutors there are already building war crimes cases but expect the process to last months owing to the scale of the horrors that are being uncovered already.

It comes as Russia is on the verge of taking Severodonetsk in the east but is also piling more pressure on the country's second city of Kharkiv with extra attacks.

The Sun on Sunday can reveal details of war crimes which took place in the north-east city when the Russians were last there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD4wf_0ftgcH6S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4549_0ftgcH6S00

It includes an ongoing criminal case in Kharkiv where three corpses were found burnt in a basement and evidence of arson. Crime scene experts have been brought into the investigation.

The man, woman and child were tortured and shot before being covered in car tyres and set alight.

The country's security service is also investigating the rape of a woman in the village of Little Rogan as a war crime.

She and her family had been sheltering in a school but a Russian military officer broke in and ordered her into a classroom before raping her for five hours, laughing while torturing her. The others managed to escape.

Mrs Venediktova said: “Today we have near 14,000 cases only about war crimes and near 6,000 cases which are connected.

"It means we have huge number of precedents and every day we have more and more. It's an extra 100, 200, it depends on the day.”

A source in Kharkiv told The Sun on Sunday officials believed the true figure would already be 100,000 based on what they had found so far.

It comes as Ukrainian officials start to uncover the full horror of the early weeks of the invasion when Russian forces came close to the capital Kyiv and had to be driven back from cities such as Bucha and Kharkiv.

The source said: “New horrors are being discovered every day. The scale of the savagery and barbaric behaviour is unheard of.

“The focus is building as much evidence together as possible to make sure the monsters responsible for these evil crimes get justice.

“It looks like there’s going to be 100,000 already and there’s so much more to discover.

“It’s been truly harrowing. Investigators are going through the cities Russia invaded at the start and finding unimaginable horror on a scale not seen before.”

More than 1,000 medical or educational buildings have been destroyed in the conflict.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Beast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine#Russians
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
462K+
Followers
27K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy