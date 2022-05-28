ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville News

How Eastside baseball embraced big expectations on way to second SCHSL state championship in 4 seasons

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqDXp_0ftgcGDj00

TAYLORS — It had been Eastside baseball's goal since before their season started.

The  Eagles' baseball team had to go on the road to A.C. Flora and win twice in the Upper State Championship series. Then after winning Game 1 of the Class AAAA baseball state championship series by run-rule , Game 2 would take most of what Eastside had left.

The final gasp of air was this: Eagles senior infielder David Mershon flipped the ball to his freshman brother Peter to tag out a runner at second to clinch the Class AAAA state championship on Saturday.

Then David Mershon fell to his knees and put two fists in the air with joy. After holding off Hartsville with a 10-9 win in Game 2 of the series, Eastside can again claim to be state champions in baseball.

"It's pretty remarkable," said David Mershon, who struck out two of the four batters he faced in the final inning. "Freshman year, I did it when my older brother was a senior. I caught the ball and flipped it to him. Today, my freshman brother caught the ball.

"I'll never forget it."

Senior Brody Fowler started the game on the mound for Eastside. He had six strikeouts in five innings and was pulled in the fifth with Hartsville rallying before Garrett Dehlinger relieved him.

From there, Mershon came in and finished the game's final seven outs – striking out three in the process.

"I watched a video the other day for our second game before it got rained out," Mershon said. "It talked about how pressure's in your mind. Every pitch is the same, you just gotta take it as it is. So, tried to think about that when I was out there: give my team a chance ... throw strikes."

Eastside trailed 9-8 in the bottom of the fifth and tied it at 9-9 before a Jack Davis home run in the bottom of the sixth gave the Eagles a lead for good.

HS BASEBALL: Southside Christian defeats Johnsonville for first-ever SCHSL baseball state championship

EASTSIDE ​​​​​TITLE RUN: Eastside baseball in driver's seat after winning Game 1 of SCHSL championship series

BASEBALL NEWS: These are the Upstate SC South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All-State selections

"He hit it, I was like, 'that's gone,' " Fowler said. "As soon as it was in the trees, I was like, 'Oh. My. God. We just won the game.' That's kind of the icing on the cake ... we give up seven in the fifth, come back from down 9-8. It just shows what kind of group of guys this is."

This state championship is the second for the Eagles' senior class. The first was in 2019 and was the school's first in the sport. Both state championships have come under coach Scott Erwin. And this season's team was considered, for much of the year, as one of the top teams in the state.

"There's a lot of times that you can downplay expectations," said Erwin, whose son Caden is a senior and starting catcher. "This year, we couldn't ... They wanted to be here today and for them to embrace those expectations and play the way they did. That's amazing. That's amazing on their part."

Eagles hold off Hartsville rally

Eastside jumped to a 6-1 lead after one inning behind six hits from the middle of the order. Then the Eagles led 8-2 through four innings at home following a Fowler two-run shot over the left-field fence.

"I had been getting fastballs all night," Fowler said. "I saw my pitch, I didn't miss it."

It seemed as though Eastside would handily, as they did by run-rule in Game 1 at Hartsville. Hartsville hung seven runs on the Eastside pitchers in the fifth on the back of seven hits. But Eastside hung on, tieing it in the bottom fifth and then taking the lead for good on Davis's home run.

HS SPORTS: Carolina High School announces Chris Glover as new head football coach

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News. You can contact him at jdandron@greenvillenews.com and follow him on Twitter: @JoeMDandron.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How Eastside baseball embraced big expectations on way to second SCHSL state championship in 4 seasons

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Clemson fires head baseball coach Monte Lee

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has fired head baseball coach Monte Lee, athletic director Graham Neff announced on Tuesday, after the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive campaign. The 45-year-old was 242-136 in seven seasons with the Tigers. "Monte and his staff have been nothing but professional...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Wofford left out of NCAA Baseball Tourney field

Regular season Southern Conference champion Wofford, which won a program-high 42 games and had an RPI of 35, was among the “first four out” by the NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Committee when the field was announced Monday afternoon. The Terriers needed just one win Sunday against UNCG to claim its first SoCon Tourney title since […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Wofford coach emotional as team snubbed from NCAA Tourney

Wofford coach emotional as team snubbed from NCAA …. Crash kills woman’s husband and sons in Spartanburg …. Upstate game shop trains new Dungeons & Dragons layers. North Greenville Czech player gets surprise visit …. Greenville Co. NAACP sheds light on gun violence, …. Farmers market vouchers for SC...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#State Champions#South Carolina#Eagles#Baseball#Sports#Eastside#Taylors#Class Aaaa
ultimatesupers.com

ROSS BAILES SCORES ULTIMATE SOUTHEAST VICTORY AT CHEROKEE

Ross Bailes Scores Ultimate Southeast Victory At Cherokee. Gaffney, South Carolina - The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region traveled to "The Place Your Mama Warned You About" Cherokee Speedway located in Gaffney, South Carolina on Sunday May 29th for a 50 lap event paying $7,500 to win. 18 competitors signed into Sundays "Mike Butler Memorial" event.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County graduations may create traffic delays downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school seniors are graduating across Greenville County Schools and their ceremonies will likely create traffic delays downtown. Drivers should expect to see delays during rush hour this week as 14 Greenville County High Schools and Greenville Early college graduate their seniors at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is right off of I-385, and Furman University, off of Highway 25.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5 Top Nail Salons for a Manicure in Greenville, SC

Are you looking for a place to get your nails done in Greenville? Our readers have provided us with all their favorite Greenville nail salons. Look through the list and find the perfect place to get your hands pampered. If there is a way to get in some quick R&R...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

South Fant School shutting down amid opposition

ANDERSON, S.C.-South Fant School of Early Education’s long legacy of serving at-risk students is coming to an end as a new mission emerges. Earlier this year, Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Tom Wilson told staff at South Fant, this would be the last year as a pre-school for at-risk children. “South Fant is going to […]
ANDERSON, SC
WCNC

South Carolina babies born on 5/29/22 can get free money for college

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate National 529 College Savings Day, the South Carolina Treasurer’s office is helping parents get a jump-start on their child's college fund. Babies born in South Carolina on May 29, 2022, are eligible to receive a $529 PalmettoBaby grant toward a college savings fund through the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Hollywood actor, Upstate native Bo Hopkins dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate native and longtime actor on stage, film and television has passed away. Bo Hopkins died on May 28 at 1:35 am at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA. Hopkins was 84 years old. In a career spanning back to the late 1960's, Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Dog Tag Found in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greg Butler made an interesting discovery in his front yard, a military dog tag. Butler lives off Belton Highway. He tells FOX Carolina, that while he was raking mulch, he came across what he initially thought was a coin or scrap of metal. Not thinking much of it, he put it in his pocket and continued working.
BELTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
wspa.com

Crash kills woman's husband and sons in Spartanburg County

Crash kills woman’s husband and sons in Spartanburg …. Clemson athletic director talks about dismissing …. FBI warning: Sextortion schemes targeting teenage …. Two week no-excuse early voting for SC June primaries …. Teen dies following shooting at Spartanburg party. Tuesday Forecast: May 31. Upstate game shop trains new...
WSPA 7News

People rally for gun safety in Greenville days after Texas school shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A group gathered in downtown Greenville to rally for gun safety. The event was held Saturday by South Carolina for Gun Reform. This rally came days after 21 people were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “Why should children have to be barricaded like animals in order to go […]
Greenville News

Greenville News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy