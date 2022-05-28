ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Marcelo has gone full John Terry there’ – Fans in hysterics after Real Madrid captain dons full kit despite not playing

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXujW_0ftgcFL000

REAL MADRID captain Marcelo has left fans in hysterics after donning the full kit for the Champions League trophy win DESPITE not playing.

The Brazilian was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Liverpool in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IglhJ_0ftgcFL000
Marcelo wore his full kit to lift the Champions League trophy despite not being in Madrid's team Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvZ0D_0ftgcFL000
Real now have 14 European trophies Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RdSt_0ftgcFL000
Terry was suspended for Chelsea's UCL final against Bayern but still appeared in full kit Credit: REUTERS

But as his side lifted a 14th European trophy, Marcelo stripped off his Real tracksuit and into his full kit and whacked on the captain's armband.

Fans say the iconic left-back has gone "full John Terry".

The Chelsea great appeared on the pitch after the penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich in a full kit DESPITE being suspended for the game.

On Marcelo, a fan said on Twitter: "Marcelo just went full John Terry."

Another tweeted: "Pure John Terry vibes from Marcelo."

The Champions League lift may be Marcelo's last for Real with the 34-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of this season.

He is the most decorated Real player in history withy 25 trophies, extending his lead over Paco Gento and Sergio Ramos.

Marcelo has previously expressed his desire to RETIRE at Real.

Speaking to Marca about his career plans, Marcelo said: “I’m calm. This is my club. I have the idea of playing until my son grows up so that I can play with him, and I want to keep going at a high level.

"Now we have important matches. I’m the captain of the best team in the world.

"I’m calm and I feel protected. I’m not thinking too far ahead. Everything comes to an end.

"I’d like to retire here, but it’s not up to me to make the decision."

