Mississippi State softball's postseason run ends, Bulldogs lose Super Regional to Arizona

Mississippi State softball's magical postseason run ended in front of a packed crowd at Nusz Park on Saturday.

The Bulldogs lost 7-1 to Arizona in Game 2 of the Starkville Super Regional, losing the series 2-0 and ending Mississippi State's season. Arizona advances to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City for the 29th time — second most of any school.

Mississippi State ran out of steam after winning four straight elimination games in the Tallahassee Regional to advance within two wins of its first Women's College World Series berth. The Bulldogs' 37 wins are tied for the sixth-most in one season in program history.

The announced attendance of 2,299 fans at Nusz Park on Saturday set a record for attendance at a college softball game in Mississippi, breaking the record set Friday in Game 1.

Arizona's offense exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of three hits, three free passes and two Mississippi State errors to break the game open. Starting pitcher Aspen Wesley opened the frame by inducing a flyout but was forced out of the game with a walk, a home run, a hit-by-pitch, a single and a fielder's choice error that loaded the bases for relief pitcher Kenley Hawk.

Hawk walked the first batter she faced to push Arizona's lead to 3-1. Two runners scored in the next at-bat after third baseman Paige Cook threw errant trying to force a runner out at home and two more runners scored in the following at-bat on a single into the outfield.

Saturday marked the first time Mississippi State allowed seven or more runs this postseason.

Mississippi State opened the scoring in the second inning when shortstop Madisyn Kennedy singled off the left-field wall, scoring Addison Purvis from second. Mississippi State also scored first in Game 1 of the Super Regional and did not trail in that game until extra innings.

After the second inning, Mississippi State's offense was mostly cold, only logging two hits and erasing both of those base runners on double plays.

This was the first time the Bulldogs advanced to the Super Regional round in program history.

