PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Charlie McClain has lived in his townhome nearly five years. Yearly Rent increases have been reasonable until now. “I was in the office and was told to expect a 20 to 30% increase. That’s insane. I walked out,” he says. McClain says he’s paying $2,550 a month but such an increase would mean his rent would go up by more than $500 a month. He’s gotten rental assistance from Broward County in the past, and was in the process of applying again. But before that was settled he got a letter saying his lease wasn’t being renewed. “I’m a single dad,...

15 HOURS AGO