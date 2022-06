MACON, Ga. — As summer gets closer and the days get longer, you may be looking for a place to enjoy the great outdoors. Folks in east Macon could soon have a new park to visit for those afternoon rays of sunshine. North Highlands Park is underway at the intersection of Boulevard and Briarcliff Road. A big reason they're building the park is so kids in the neighborhood have a safe place to play.

MACON, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO