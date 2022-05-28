ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Larry Stogner's honored with a landscaped garden in Durham's Sandy Creek Park

By Anthony Wilson
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nppR6_0ftgbH4F00

Tucked inside Durham's Sandy Creek Park is a new attraction longtime ABC11 viewers will appreciate. It's a place those who watched Larry Stogner anchor the news on TV could see him as a regular guy, enjoying nature.

"When we got our puppies in 2006, he came out here every single day, for 10 years," said his widow, Bobbi Stogner. "It was a great park for dogs, but it was also a great physical park. It's been well taken care of and maintained for people to walk. Trails that are not muddy."

Larry himself helped to clean up the park before ALS claimed his life in 2016. Now, his familiar smile is on a sign that greets visitors as they stroll through the Larry Stogner History Park and Garden.

"This is such a great tribute to Larry. Before he came into the newsroom every day, he came here," said ABC11's president and general manager Rob Elmore. "And it remains to this day such a great to come to exercise, to come to clear out your head."

"If Larry were here, he would be in tears with gratitude," Bobbi Stogner said.

The extensively landscaped garden is especially appreciated by Larry's friends, family and supporters who came to Sandy Creek Park for the garden's dedication on Saturday.

"Mr. Stogner's legacy reminded us of all about the power of parks, and the role they play in our everyday lives to improve our overall health and wellness," Wade Walcutt of Durham Parks and Recreation told the crowd.

Organizers said they planned to pave a trail and name that after Larry; but when that plan fell through, they pivoted and met with Durham Parks and Recreation to convert a section of park that people could not access into a history grove. The program for Saturday's dedication says:

"We raised slightly over $15,000 from friends, neighbors, and other friends of Larry, including a friend and colleague of Larry's at Disney/ABC, who made a significant donation."

More funding was made possible.

"By the generous donations from our viewers. So, getting the message out about what was happening here was important to us, and it's so great to see it finally happen," said Elmore.

"And the fact that it's an ADA accessible park, so that those who come after him will have a place where they feel comfortable and safe while enjoying the outdoors," Bobbi Stogner added. "A place where physical challenges can find rest, a place where spiritual challenges can find peace and serenity."

One friend of the Stogner's described the area before the makeover as "kind of a dump." The transformation is appreciated by those who saw it during the dedication of the garden.

"Obviously a lot's happened since this used to be a sewer plant," said John Goebel of the Friends of Sandy Creek Park. "I say that because where most of you are standing now, three years ago there was a huge ugly tank."

That tank's just a memory now, replaced by lush plants, shrubs and other features that invite you spend time exploring, or sitting on a bench inside the garden where you can relax and enjoy the view on a pretty day.

"Thanks, from the bottom of our heart," Bobbi Stogner said. "To everyone involved in putting this project together!"

Support for the Sandy Creek Park's improvement also came from Keep Durham Beautiful, the Durham Parks Foundation, and many hours of volunteer work. The garden is located inside the park, at 3510 Sandy Creek Road in Durham.

Comments / 3

Related
cbs17

Thousands flock to central NC lakes on Memorial Day weekend

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the unofficial start of summer and with beautiful weather, it means more time outdoors for many. With a number of COVID restrictions loosened, some people took to the water Sunday to relax over Memorial Day weekend at Falls Lake. This Memorial Day...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
WNCT

State Annual Singing Convention, Benson Sing, celebrating 101 years

BENSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Are you ready to be a star? The 101st State Annual Singing Convention will be held on June 24-26 in the Singing Grove park at 400 East Main Street in Benson. The first two days will feature numerous choirs singing with the last day being used to hold the sing competition. […]
BENSON, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Mebane Main Street Program is taking shape

After more than three years of planning and preparations, the City of Mebane is working on becoming a fully-designated member of the North Carolina Main Street Program. Full designation into the North Carolina Main Street Program will make considerable financial and human resources available to the City in its effort to continue improving and revitalizing downtown Mebane.
MEBANE, NC
jocoreport.com

Angier Bike Fest June 3-4

ANGIER – June is right around the corner and so is the 2022 Angier Bike Fest. Motorcycle enthusiasts, such as these during a previous year, will roll into the ‘Town of the Crepe Myrtles’ June 3-4 for a weekend of entertainment, bike shows, a bike ride, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and much more.
ANGIER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Planne
Complex

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

List of NC events to honor service members on Memorial Day

Tributes to our nation's service members are planned across the Triangle in honor of Memorial Day. Visit the Wake County Field of Honor (West Raleigh Baseball Complex, 830 Barringer Drive, Raleigh) - Open until 11 a.m. on Monday, more than 500 flags are on display representing fallen service members, veterans and first responder.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cbs17

Worker injured in 20-foot fall into trench in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker was injured Tuesday when he fell into an open trench at a construction sight north of Knightdale, officials said. Just before noon, the Knightdale Fire Department was called to the intersection of Haywood Glen Drive and Old Night Road in response to a trench rescue, according to Chief Loren Cone with the Knightdale Fire Department.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL

Firsthand look at a 20-foot-tall century plant in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The marvel of seeing a century-plant in full bloom, with towering 20-foot stalks and leaves, is something some people only see once in a lifetime. It looks like something out of a Jurassic Park movie.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy