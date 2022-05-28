ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine and rising temperatures for the rest of the weekend

By Anna Meyers
 3 days ago

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 28TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2 8TH : 47°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Saturday started off with rain showers which lasted until the early afternoon.

We saw the rain move out with partly sunny skies later Saturday. The high temperature was in the low 70’s. Cloud cover is decreasing from North to South on the second half of Saturday. Overnight Saturday to Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. The low temperature will be in the upper 40’s.

The second half of Memorial Day weekend will be sunny, dry, and warm. Temperatures will heat up to the low 80’s on Sunday and 90 on Monday with sunshine sticking around. This is above average for this time of year, with the average being into the low 70’s.

Temperatures stick into the high 80’s to low 90’s until a cold front moves through Wednesday bringing a chance for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 93 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCES OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS
HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS
HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

