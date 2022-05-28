ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heavily pregnant Tammy Hembrow shares 'wild' video of unborn baby kicking in her belly and 'trying to rip through her skin'

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She is preparing to welcome her third child any day now.

And it seems Tammy Hembrow's unborn daughter is just raring to come out, after the influencer shared a video of the baby kicking inside her tummy on Sunday.

The fitness entrepreneur, 27, posted an Instagram Story video of her bare belly moving around as her baby kicked and writhed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaMEt_0ftgb09900
Not long to go!  Heavily pregnant Tammy Hembrow, 27, (pictured) shared a 'wild' video of her unborn baby kicking in her belly and 'trying to rip through her skin' on Sunday 

Tammy was stunned by what she was seeing, captioning the video: 'The human body is wild'.

'Casually trying to rip through my skin,' she joked.

Tammy's post comes after she revealed she will be removing her baby girl's extra fingers following her birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSSwi_0ftgb09900
Ready to pop! The fitness entrepreneur posted an Instagram Story video of her bare belly moving around as her baby kicked and writhed  

The heavily pregnant influencer recently revealed her baby has 12 fingers, the same rare mutation, which is called Polydactyly, she was born with.

During an Instagram Q and A on Wednesday, one fan asked Tammy: 'Will you be removing your baby's extra fingers?'

'Yes no reason to keep them. I had mine removed shortly after birth,' Tammy responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHNu8_0ftgb09900
'No reason to keep them': Tammy's post comes after she revealed she will be removing her baby girl's extra fingers following her birth

Tammy was born with the same rare genetic mutation, which is called Polydactyly.

'We just saw the little baby, and the surprise was that she has 12 fingers, like me, like her mummy,' Tammy said in the video, in which she is seated in a car next to the baby's father, her fiancé Matt Poole, 33.

Tammy further explained that her sisters, mother and brother also had the mutation, but that her first two children, son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, who she shares with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins, 26, did not.

'Amy and Emilee had extra fingers when they were born as well, and so did my little brother. So did my mum. It runs in my family,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIoqW_0ftgb09900
During an Instagram Q and A on Wednesday, she revealed: 'Yes no reason to keep them. I had mine removed shortly after birth'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Hembrow
Person
Reece Hawkins
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Shot Herself With Firearm

Just a few weeks after it was revealed that Naomi Judd died at 75 years old, her daughter Ashley Judd is giving more details about what happened. While appearing on Good Morning America, she explained how her family has been doing in the wake of the tragedy and shared why the family was hesitant to share more details about her mother's death. “She used a weapon … a firearm,” the actress divulged. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”Ashley said it's important for them to talk about mental health so they can help others who are struggling....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Genetic Mutation#Mummy#Instagram Story
Whiskey Riff

Faith Hill Fights Back The Tears Discussing The Gut-Wrenching Death Of Elsa In ‘1883’ Finale: “I Can’t Imagine Not Being With My Child In Their Final Moments”

When actors spend a number of months filming a show or movie together, the characters they portray begin to become a part of them, as they invest so much time into the role. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both been very vocal about how much their portrayals of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883 have impacted them, along with a number of other actors on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Oh, baby! Bride gives birth on her WEDDING DAY just hours before she was due to walk down the aisle in front of 200 guests after her son arrived a month early

A bride who gave birth when she should have been walking down the aisle said her unexpected little guest was the perfect wedding gift. Little Rory Cheetham decided to gatecrash his parents' big day on May 21 by arriving four weeks early, throwing their nuptials into chaos. Hairdresser Rebecca Macmillan...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Deborah James on Choosing Where to Spend Her Final Days: It's 'Where I've Always Wanted to Die'

Deborah James has shared the place where she's "always wanted to die" following the decision to stop her treatment for bowel cancer. James, 40, recorded the final episode of her BBC podcast You, Me & The Big C: Putting the Can in Cancer just days after sharing that she is in hospice. Ahead of the episode called Deborah James' Last Dance, producer Mike Holt explained that James recorded the episode from her parents' garden in a sunchair.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Devastating way mum-to-be discovered multiple deadly tumours caused by inhaling asbestos dust as a primary school student

A young pregnant woman was undergoing her first ultrasound when it was discovered she had multiple deadly tumours, which were caused by an asbestos-ridden classroom. Jasmine Thomas, 27, sued the State of Victoria for $2.1million after being diagnosed with a terminal form of cancer called peritoneal mesothelioma after spending time at Footscray North Primary School in the early 2000s.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy