A day at the races

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota
Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Declares February 18th, 2022 “Alexander Sands Day”
DULUTH, Minn.- Few people in the Northland are as popular as pro boxer, “The Haitian Temptation” Al Sands and Tuesday he received a very special honor from Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. The best part was, he had no idea it was coming. The date coincides with the Duluth...
Photos reveal severe storm damage in Deer River, Minnesota
The latest damage photos and videos coming out of Deer River show what appears to be another scene of violent wind damage from the Memorial Day severe weather outbreak in Minnesota. Chris Rima-Carlson posted drone video to his YouTube account, and it shows roofs partially or completely destroyed, a garage...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett Battling Terminal Illness
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city councilor Renee Van Nett is battling a terminal illness. A GoFundMe has launched to help cover the costs, with a goal of raising $30,000. The fundraising page reads, “Renee Van Nett is currently in the hospital in Duluth, battling a terminal illness. Renee’s courage and bravery have inspired many, and it’s time to have her back after she’d had ours so often. Renee’s loved ones have set this fund up to raise money for her expenses and help her two loving daughters, Tiara and Nevada.”
cbs3duluth.com
Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather
ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
cbs3duluth.com
Cruising into Duluth: Ships arriving in the Northland in less than 24 hours
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The big day is almost here, cruise ships will be coming to the Twin Ports on Monday, May 30th. The Viking Octantis is expected to arrive in Duluth harbor between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. Once in port, passengers will use tender boats to come ashore,...
Minnesota Highway 37 Roundabout Project Starts June 20
Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are getting ready to start a project that will impact many drivers who take the "Iron Range Shortcut". June 20 is the date that work will commence on Highway 37 as project engineers install a roundabout at the Intersection where 37 intersects with St. Louis County Road 7 in Iron Junction.
cbs3duluth.com
Coast Guard to shut down Grand Marais station
GRAND MARAIS, MN -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced it is moving forward with plans to shut down its station in Grand Marais. Coast Guard officials plan to serve the North Shore out of their station in Duluth, more than 100 miles away from Grand Marais. Officials say the Grand...
This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares
Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
fox9.com
Storms halt sandbagging efforts in northern Minnesota as flood waters rise
(FOX 9) - The storm system sweeping through Minnesota Monday has led to delays in sandbagging operations in parts of northern Minnesota, where floodwaters are expected to rise for the next several days. Koochiching County halted its sandbagging effort due to lightning. "While it is frustrating to have to cease...
FOX 21 Online
After 10 Years, Waggoners Hand Duluth’s Breeze Inn Over to New Owners
DULUTH, Minn.- A staple restaurant on the outskirts of Duluth famous for being some of the best views of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is changing hands after a decade. Shaun and Kate Waggoner said goodbye to the Breeze Inn on Jean Duluth road Saturday night. The couple has owned...
740thefan.com
Two early morning fires blamed on lightning strikes
CLIMAX, Minn. – Two fires in Northern Minnesota may have been caused by lightning strikes. The first fire was in Polk County shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday as strong storms rolled through. It was in an outbuilding on a property in Climax. A second fire occurred around 1 p.m....
WDIO-TV
Residents prepare to evacuate near International Falls
Flooding and high water continue to be a problem in the International Falls, Rainy River area. According to a notice on the Koochiching County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, additional road closures are underway and residents in these areas are being asked to prepare for possible evacuation. According to the Sheriff's office, an evacuation notice sent out was voluntary.
See Inside Mind-Blowing Home Hidden Along Superior Street
Get ready for your jaw to drop. I came across an unbelievable home for sale and for as much time as I spend in downtown Duluth, I had no idea it was even there!. There are some really cool and amazing homes for sale in the area right now. A great example of this is a Duluth foursquare that went up for sale earlier this month. It has a really special interior and exterior!
boreal.org
Koochiching County flood update: Additional road closures expected today, lightning impacts sandbag operations
Voyageur Way Satellite Sandbag Site. Submitted photo. From the Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center • May 30, 2022. Due to the presence of lightning, sandbagging operations will be subject to delays throughout the day. County operations at Kerry Park and satellite sand locations will be operational whenever safe to do so. When lightning is present, sand will still be available to residents who choose to collect sandbags on their own; however, the County’s limited mechanical and human resources cannot safely operate with lightning present.
740thefan.com
Body of missing Baxter woman found in pond
BAXTER, Minn. – The body of a missing Baxter woman was found Thursday evening. The Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search Thursday evening as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Jessie Eue. Police said Eue’s body was found in a pond on an old golf course...
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
wcmpradio.com
Hinckley Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges
A 48-year-old Hinckley man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting in Pine County on April 17. According to a criminal complaint, Pine County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a residence on Cedar Creek Road in Hinckley with the report that two people were shooting at each other. When...
Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man
The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
Charges: Minnesota man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper
A Hill City man is charged with the shooting death of his brother, leaving his body in a homemade camper in the woods last fall. James Robert Hess, 48, faces one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death of 52-year-old William Harold Hess Jr. If convicted, Hess faces "not less than three years nor more than 40 years" in prison, charging documents indicate. He was arrested Tuesday at his home by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office.
