CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man who operated an ammunition manufacturing and sales business in Laramie, Wyoming from 2013 to 2016 has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and pay $356,280.37 in restitution for failure to pay employment taxes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming said in a press release Tuesday.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO