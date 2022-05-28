ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona rides big inning to oust Mississippi State from softball super regional

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
 3 days ago
MSU starter April Wesley gives some advance to reliever Kenley Hawk as Hawk enters the game in the fourth inning Saturday at Nusz Park. MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE – The end of the road came for Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a seven-run fourth inning and went on to eliminate the softball Bulldogs 7-1 in Game 2 of their NCAA Super Regional before a stadium-record 2,299 fans at Nusz Park.

The Wildcats won Game 1 of the super regional 3-2 on Friday.

Arizona advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City for the 25th time.

Mississippi State was bidding for its first WCWS appearance in its first super regional.

The Bulldogs scored just three runs in 15 innings against Arizona pitching.

“We needed to make adjustments sooner, and sometimes balls were not dropping. They made good plays against us,” MSU catcher Mia Davidson said.

The season took on a historic nature for the Bulldogs (37-27) after they came from the loser’s bracket to defeat No. 2 national seed Florida State with two wins in Tallahassee last Sunday.

Arizona (38-21) came out of the loser’s bracket to defeat host Missouri twice in Columbia.

The Bulldogs got off to a good start in their quest to force a third game.

MSU pitcher April Wesley absorbed a bunt and a blooper in the first.

Those were Arizona’s only hits until the fifth when Carlie Scupin got a fly ball over the wall in right just beyond the reach of MSU fielder Addison Purvis.

Izzy Pacho — the late home run hero in the Wildcats’ 3-2 win on Friday — had just walked, and Scupin’s two-run shot gave Arizona a 2-1 lead.

The Wildcats weren’t finished.

Wesley hit a batter, gave up a bloop hit, and when it looked like she might survive the flurry shortstop Madisyn Kennedy threw wild to third after a nifty scoop of a sinking liner from Sophia Carrol.

Suddenly the bases were loaded, and MSU coach Samantha Ricketts turned to Kenley Hawk in the circle.

The inning continued to unravel.

Hawk walked the first batter she faced before slap-hitter Janelle Meono bounced one to Paige Cook, playing up the third base line. Cook, charging, lobbed high to Davidson, and two more runs scored.

Arizona led 5-1.

The hardest-hit ball of the inning came from Sharlize Palacios whose single though the right side brought in two more.

Hawk finally stopped the bleeding with an infield pop-up and a ground out, but the Wildcats had posted seven runs on three hits and two errors.

Ricketts said Wesley was close to turning things around in the fourth.

“She couldn’t put them away (after two strikes), and at times when we did get the ground balls we didn’t make the plays behind her. A team like that, they capitalize on mistakes. You want to limit a big inning, and seven runs is really tough to come back from," she said.

Annie Willis, who started Game 1, threw scoreless relief innings in the fifth and sixth.

The Bulldogs barreled up a couple of balls in the second, the biggest Kennedy’s single off the left field wall which was hit with such force that the bounce to left fielder Jasmine Perezchica left her unable to advance.

Purvis did advance. She’d doubled to the right field corner to start the inning and scored to put MSU ahead 1-0.

“As much as this hurts for us I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them. It wasn’t an easy road to get here by any means. I’m incredibly proud of their fight, the grit and growth they’ve shown that put Mississippi State softball on the map and moved the needle forward," Ricketts said.

#Florida State#College World Series#Ncaa Super Regional#Wcws#Msu
