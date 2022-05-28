Oklahoma defeats K-State in Big 12 semi's

Much of the Sundown Salute celebration has been moved to the city of Milford this year but there is still the lineup of bands for the annual event. According to information released by Sundown Salute Committee Director Michelle Stimatze, there will be rock'n roll music with Goddesses of Rock and The Hype on June 30th, country & western with Tate Stevens and Ricochet July 1, rock'n roll featuring Special Forces and Peace, Love & Music July 2, country & western with Queens of Country and Diamond Rio July 3 and The 1st Infantry Division Band, Silver Bullet and Foghat on July 4. The concerts begin at 8 and 10 p.m. in the evening hours.

MILFORD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO