Manhattan, KS

Oklahoma defeats K-State in Big 12 semi's

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Sandlin allowed two runs — one earned — with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, Jimmy Crooks hit a two-RBI double...

littleapplepost.com

Little Apple Post

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — First she saw the graphic cellphone video showing Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death in Georgia, then news that Breonna Taylor had been shot in her Kentucky home during a botched drug raid. But when Teresa Parks watched videos of the white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee onto a Black man’s neck, and heard George Floyd cry out for his mother as his life drained away, she was spurred not just to tears, but also to action.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Flash Flood Watch is issued

Jackson-Jefferson-Dickinson-Geary-Morris-Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Lyon- Osage-Including the cities of Perry, Grantville, Abilene, Maple Hill, Oskaloosa, Holton, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Meriden, Overbrook, Carbondale, Emporia, Osage City, Herington, Nortonville, Burlingame, Lyndon, Valley Falls, McFarland, McLouth, Junction City, Alma, Harveyville, Topeka, Paxico, and Council Grove. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... *. WHAT...Flooding caused by...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Steel Bridge team earns trip to national competition

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Steel Bridge team from the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering will compete at the American Institute of Steel Construction National Steel Bridge Competition May 27-28 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. The team took second place in the American Society of Civil...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. boy charged with contaminating opposing team's water

--------- LINDSBORG —Law enforcement authorities have determined that two juvenile boys, not college students or staff, are involved in an incident in which a foreign substance, identified as line paint, was placed in a water cooler the Bethany College baseball team provided to Kansas Wesleyan University during their doubleheader on Sunday, according to a media release from Lindsborg Police.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man shot while practicing firearm safety with teen

A Salina man suffered a gunshot wound while practicing firearm safety with a teen east of Salina Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old Salina man and a 15-year-old Salina girl were target shooting with a 9mm handgun on a relative's property in the 900 block of N. Simpson Road when the shooting occurred, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Abilene receives Travel and Tourism recognition

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene has been voted the best small town to visit and could soon take home gold in USA TODAY’s Best Historic Small Town competition. The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a release on Tuesday, May 31, that TravelAwaits readers have voted Abilene as the Best U.S. Small Town to Visit for the second year straight. The city also took first place in its Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S. contest.
ABILENE, KS
Little Apple Post

Fort Riley pools open for the summer

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has opened its pools and newly renovated Custer Aquatic Park just in time for Memorial Day. Fort Riley says garrison commander Col. Will McKannay, as well as public works and recreation leaders, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 26, for the military base’s new Custer Hill Aquatic Park.
RILEY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspects hit victim with baseball bat during robbery

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred just before 4a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. 5th Street and Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 32-year-old man reported two unknown suspects hit him with a baseball...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

DC Memorial Day ceremony will honor fallen 1st Infantry soldiers

JUNCTION CITY — There will be a Memorial Day service and wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday in Washington at the 1st Infantry Division Monument. Serving as master of ceremonies will be the Executive Director for the Society of the 1st Infantry Division, Phyllis Fitzgerald of Junction City. She noted it is an annual observance for the society along with representation most years from the division leadership.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

50th annual Sundown Salute will be celebrated

Much of the Sundown Salute celebration has been moved to the city of Milford this year but there is still the lineup of bands for the annual event. According to information released by Sundown Salute Committee Director Michelle Stimatze, there will be rock'n roll music with Goddesses of Rock and The Hype on June 30th, country & western with Tate Stevens and Ricochet July 1, rock'n roll featuring Special Forces and Peace, Love & Music July 2, country & western with Queens of Country and Diamond Rio July 3 and The 1st Infantry Division Band, Silver Bullet and Foghat on July 4. The concerts begin at 8 and 10 p.m. in the evening hours.
MILFORD, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan resident reappointed to state humanities council

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday several administration appointments, including the reappointment of a Manhattan resident to a statewide board. Purpose: An independent nonprofit, Humanities Kansas has pioneered programming, grants and partnerships that connect communities with history, traditions, and ideas to strengthen civic life. Brad Allen, Lawrence (reappointment)
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

One injured after 3-vehicle Riley County crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2013 Ford Mustang driven by Carey Green, 36, Westmoreland, was eastbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd. at South Dam Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford struck a 2010...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 29

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JUAN FERNANDO SANCHEZ-CHAVEZ, 33, Manhattan, Possession of marijuana, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $2000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

