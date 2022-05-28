Oklahoma defeats K-State in Big 12 semi's
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Sandlin allowed two runs — one earned — with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, Jimmy Crooks hit a two-RBI double...littleapplepost.com
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Sandlin allowed two runs — one earned — with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, Jimmy Crooks hit a two-RBI double...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0