ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Firefighters respond to one acre vegetation fire near Harris Grade Road, road closures

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zaxx_0ftgZ8Ch00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a one acre vegetation fire near Harris Grade and Rucker Road in Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire said that firefighters and air assistance were dispatched to the 4700 block of Harris Grade Rd at 2:55 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said that flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the area just before 3:00 p.m.

The north side of Highway 135 and the south side of Harris Grade and Rucker Road will be closed while firefighters respond to the area, according to CHP.

CHP said it is unclear how long these road closures will be in place.

This is a developing story.

The post Firefighters respond to one acre vegetation fire near Harris Grade Road, road closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buellton, CA
Buellton, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Sheriff’s office releases identities of three victims killed in Isla Vista crash on Saturday

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the three car-crash victims from Sunday's crash in Isla Vista as 28-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 20-year-old Sebastian Gil of Santa Barbara, and 20-year-old Daniel Razo of Yorba Linda. The post Sheriff’s office releases identities of three victims killed in Isla Vista crash on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Firefighters#California Highway Patrol#Accident#Harris Grade#Sbc#Lmp#Rucker Road#Chp
News Channel 3-12

The EZBike Project brings taco Tuesday group rides to Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - May 31st marked the last day of CycleMAYnia, a month long program by the EZBike Project, that brings "Taco Tuesday Group Rides" to Goleta. The event allowed people on the South Coast to test ride electric bikes from 11:30 AM to 1:30 pm with a taco- filled lunch break in between. Participants The post The EZBike Project brings taco Tuesday group rides to Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Report of Suspicious Subject Locks Down Orcutt High School

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s deputies have determined that a report of a subject with a gun at St. Joseph’s High School was unfounded. At approximately 9:53 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to St. Joseph’s High School to investigate a relayed report of a subject with a weapon on campus. When deputies arrived, the campus had already been placed on lockdown. Deputies requested that Righetti High School also be placed on lockdown while they investigated the report.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Closures of Southbound 101 Ramps at Seacliff in Ventura County

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that southbound U.S. 101 off-ramp at Seacliff will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday until summer 2023. The Seacliff on-ramp to southbound U.S. 101 also will be closed intermittently. The purpose is to provide large trucks carrying concrete access to a batch plant yard. Motorists can expect delays.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man caught in high tide near Shoreline Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara City Firefighters said they got called to Shoreline Drive on Saturday night to rescue a man caught in high tide. Crews were called to the area near One Thousand Steps around 8:30 p.m. There was also a boat crew helping with the rescue. Firefighters brought the man to shore and The post Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man caught in high tide near Shoreline Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning today and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy