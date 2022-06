Despite the anticipation about the Denver Broncos’ Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 season, Russell Wilson is not making a big deal out of it. Broncos and Seahawks fans probably have the opening game already circled on their calendars. After all, it is the first time Wilson will be facing off against the Seahawks following his 10-year stay with the franchise. The veteran QB was traded to Denver this offseason as Seattle decided to go another direction, with his former team getting a multitude of picks, Drew Lock and Shelby Harris in the process.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO